Multiple Thefts And Pickpocketings Reported From CM Uddhav's Oath Ceremony

As party workers and other spectators gathered at the Shivaji Park to witness the swearing-in ceremony of Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray as the Maharashtra Chief Minister on November 28, many became victims of robberies. A lot of party workers and spectators reported cash or gold jewelry being stolen during the event.

As per the Mumbai Police, so far 14 people have filed a complaint regarding gold jewelry like chains being stolen along with multiple other incidents of pickpocketing of cash at the Shivaji Park Police Station. A case has been registered by the police based on the complaints under section 379 and 34 of the IPC and they have also arrested two people in the matter. "We have arrested two people in connection with pickpocketing and chain theft incident. Further investigation in the case is ongoing," Mumbai DSP Niyati Thackeray said.

In order to ensure complete security at the swearing-in ceremony, the police administration had deployed over 2,000 policemen and had also installed CCTV cameras at multiple spots of the venue.

After almost a month of suspense and political uncertainty, Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray took the oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday. CM Uddhav will be heading the government of Maha Vikash Agadhi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The Maha Vikash Agadhi government will have to prove their majority today at the floor test in Maharashtra assembly on Saturday.

Assembly Speaker's election

On Sunday, December 1, the Assembly Speaker's election will be held, followed by tabling of a motion of thanks on the governor's address in the House. Further, the newly elected assembly will convene at 2 pm. The new Speaker will then announce the name of the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. The Congress is yet to give the name of their candidate for the Speaker's post. The deadline to fill the form for the Speaker's post is by noon.

(With inputs from agencies)