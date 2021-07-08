World Bank Extends Support To Haiti Over Political Crisis After President's Assassination

The World Bank has extended support to Haiti following the assassination of its President Jovonel Moïse which has sparked a fresh spike in socio-political crisis in the nation. Haiti President Jovonel Moïse was killed at his private residence on July 7, Wednesday.

The World Bank Group expressed its "deepest condolences" to the family of the deceased President and the government of Haiti and its people. The esteemed organization has also openly condemned the "violent attack." It has also committed to extending support to the country "as it seeks to improve the lives of its people," the organization said in its statement.

'Allegations of 'incompetency.'

According to the World Bank, Haiti ranks at 170 out of the 211 countries in the Political Stability and Absence of Violence/Terrorism. One of the poorest countries in the world, Haiti has been a hub of socioeconomic and political unrest since 2018. The deceased President Jovonel Moïse took over the leadership of the impoverished nation in its darkest hours. According to reports, during his stint at office President Jovonel was confronted with severe corruption allegations in economic management, street protests, criminal activities, and antisocial behavior like kidnapping, gang violence, drug abuse, robbery, and murders. Opponents wanted Moïse to resign in February under allegations of 'incompetency.' However, the entrepreneur-turned-politician refused to back down until the completion of this mandated five-year term.

Haiti President assassinated

Unverified videos of unidentified assailants were seen to burst into Moïse's residence disguised as US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents around 1 am local time. They were heard yelling in Spanish and English. The assailants open fired at the President’s resident at Pout-au-Prince leaving him dead and his wife Martine Moïse severely injured. According to the local news, four 'mercenaries' have been shot dead so far and two are arrested by Haiti Police. On Wednesday morning, the government declared a two-week emergency. Furthermore, Dominican Republic has announced a closedown of borders and halt international flights from its neighbor.

(Input: ANI)