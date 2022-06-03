On the occasion of World Bicycle Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted an image of Mahatma Gandhi urging citizens to take inspiration from the Father of the Nation for sustainable and healthy living. The black and white monochrome picture showed Gandhiji riding a bicycle through rugged terrain. "It's World Bicycle Day today and who better than Mahatma Gandhi to take inspiration from to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle," PM Modi wrote promoting people to opt for the economic mode of transport.



Lifestyle for Environment (LIFE).



It is World Bicycle Day today and who better than Mahatma Gandhi to take inspiration from to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle. pic.twitter.com/r6hclQGjkd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 3, 2022

PM Modi has always been a fervent supporter of a sustainable lifestyle. His recent message on World Bicycle Day comes in line with the LIFE initiative, undertaken by the United Nations at the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) on February 16. LIFE stands for 'Lifestyle for Environment', which is an initiative to make lifestyle choices that are eco-friendly and improve our planet.

What is World Bicycle Day?

World Bicycle Day is an annual event that draws attention to the benefits of using the bicycle. The United Nations General Assembly declared June 3 as World Bicycle Day in April 2018. It was a result of Lesbek Sibilski's campaign supported by 57 other countries to recognise the day. The day also highlights the fun activity of cycling, which also forms a great part of daily exercise. Apart from this, the mode of transport is also considered versatile and sustainable. It is enjoyable for all ages and proven effective exercise for diabetic people.

Check out some inspirational bicycle quotes that help motivate to opt for the joyride:

“It is by riding a bicycle that you learn the contours of a country best since you have to sweat up the hills and coast down them.” -Ernest Hemingway

“When the spirits are low, when the day appears dark, when work becomes monotonous, when hope hardly seems worth having, just mount a bicycle and go out for a spin down the road, without thought on anything but the ride you are taking.” – Arthur Conan Doyle

“Bike riding is a beautiful thing. Peaceful and serene, flowing and artistic, freeing and blissful, pedalling a bike over hill and dale is ethereal.” – Ted King

“You are one ride away from a good mood.” – Sarah Bentley

Life is like riding a bicycle. In order to keep your balance, you must keep moving. - Albert Einstein

Cycling isn’t a game, it’s a sport. Tough, hard, and unpitying, and it requires great sacrifices. One plays football, tennis, or hockey. One doesn’t play at cycling. – Jean de Gribaldy

Give a man a fish and feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish and feed him for a lifetime. Teach a man to cycle and he will realize fishing is stupid and boring. - Desmond Tutu

(Image: @PMModi/Twitter/PTI)