On the occasion of World Bicycle Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted an image of Mahatma Gandhi urging citizens to take inspiration from the Father of the Nation for sustainable and healthy living. The black and white monochrome picture showed Gandhiji riding a bicycle through rugged terrain. "It's World Bicycle Day today and who better than Mahatma Gandhi to take inspiration from to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle," PM Modi wrote promoting people to opt for the economic mode of transport.
It is World Bicycle Day today and who better than Mahatma Gandhi to take inspiration from to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle. pic.twitter.com/r6hclQGjkd
PM Modi has always been a fervent supporter of a sustainable lifestyle. His recent message on World Bicycle Day comes in line with the LIFE initiative, undertaken by the United Nations at the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) on February 16. LIFE stands for 'Lifestyle for Environment', which is an initiative to make lifestyle choices that are eco-friendly and improve our planet.
World Bicycle Day is an annual event that draws attention to the benefits of using the bicycle. The United Nations General Assembly declared June 3 as World Bicycle Day in April 2018. It was a result of Lesbek Sibilski's campaign supported by 57 other countries to recognise the day. The day also highlights the fun activity of cycling, which also forms a great part of daily exercise. Apart from this, the mode of transport is also considered versatile and sustainable. It is enjoyable for all ages and proven effective exercise for diabetic people.
