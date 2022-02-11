World Day Of The Sick 2022: Know All About Its History, Significance, Theme And More

Every year, the World Day of the Sick is observed on February 11 across the world. On this day, people across the world are encouraged to pray for those suffering from illness.

The 'World Day of the Sick' was declared by Saint John Paul II in 1992 to motivate people to be attentive to sick people and for those who take care of them. This year, the day will be marked in Saint Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

World Day of the Sick 2022: Theme

The theme of this year's World Day of the Sick is "Be merciful, as your Father is merciful," according to the Vatican's website. This year's theme makes people "gaze towards God, who is “rich in mercy” (Eph 2:4); he always watches over his children with a father’s love, even when they turn away from him." Pope Francis on the website highlighted that "Jesus’ invitation to be merciful like the Father has particular significance for healthcare workers."

Significance of World Day of the Sick

World Day of the sick encouraged people to pray for those suffering from illness and who take care of them. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 30th World Day of the Sick will not take place in Arequipa, Peru, the Vatican announced on its website. This year, the day will be marked in Saint Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

History of World Day of the Sick

Pope John Paul II was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991 and the disease was confirmed in 2001. It is believed that he decided to create the World Day of the Sick only one year after his diagnosis in 1992. The Pope chose the memorial of Our Lady of Lourdes to mark the day as many pilgrims and visitors to Lourdes, France, were reported to have been healed at the Marian Sanctuary there through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin. In 2005, when Pope John Paul II passed away later that year on April 2., people had gathered in St. Peter's Square in Rome to pray for him as he lay dying. In 2013, Pope Benedict XVI announced his resignation citing his deteriorating health.

