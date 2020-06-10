World Eye donation day: People raise awareness, say 'it's not just an organ'

World eye donation day is observed on June 10 every year to encourage people to donate their eyes after death. The occasion is also used to raise awareness about visual impairment and blindness. Amid lockdown, the occasion particularly captured people's attention prompting them to share not only their thoughts but also contacts of the hospital where they could do it.

#WorldEyeDonationDay

With #WorldEyeDonationDay trending on Twitter, people shared pictures, pamphlets, poems and photographs to raise awareness on the issue. A comment on Twitter read, "One of the biggest gifts that we can give is to help someone see" while another read, "Be the reason for someone to see the sunshine. Donate eye, because you can & Give new life & colours to blind people..!"

The power of sight is often taken for granted by the ones blessed with it, missing on the beauty that it beholds. On this #WorldEyeDonationDay ,let us pledge to bestow the gift of sight and give a chance to the sightless to experience the delights of our beautiful world. pic.twitter.com/cIgjsUxcOz — UMESH TAWARI (@iamUMESHTAWARI) June 10, 2020

Question: I have vision problems. Can I still donate my eyes after death? #WorldEyeDonationDay

Answer from Google search: Yes I can. Even if my eyes are not suitable for transplant they can be used for medical research and education.

Does anyone have any extra info. — Maitree. ମୈତ୍ରୀ. मैत्री (@MaitreeBaral) June 10, 2020

On the occasion of World Eye Donation Day, we should take a resolve to donate eye donation, bring awareness about it in the society and bring new light into the life of a blind person. So that we can share happiness in someone's life even after leaving.#WorldEyeDonationDay pic.twitter.com/ZsZ2AzMblV — Khilaban Kumar Das (@KhilabanDas) June 10, 2020

#WorldEyeDonationDay

Love your eyes when you live

Leave your eye when you leave



Help Someone see this beautiful world ....

"Donate eyes to give sight" — Akash (@Bindaas__akash) June 10, 2020

Be the reason for someone to see the sunshine. Donate eye , because you can & Give new life & colors to blind people..!



"WORLD EYE DONATION DAY"!#NectarDiabetesCareandThyroidCenter#WorldEyeDonationDay #DonateEyes #InternationalEyeDonationDay #drsonalibhojane #nectarcare pic.twitter.com/mVNbjaTbdB — Nectar Diabetes Care & Thyroid Centre (@CareNectar) June 10, 2020

On World Eye Donation Day, let us work to raise awareness in the society regarding eye donation. One of the biggest gifts that we can give is to help someone see. #WorldEyeDonationDay — Dr.Padam singh (@Drpadamsingh12) June 10, 2020

Who can donate eyes?

According to experts, eye donors could be of any age group or sex. People who use spectacles, diabetics, patients with high blood pressure, asthma patients and those without communicable diseases can also donate eyes. However, people with AIDS, Hepatitis B and C, Rabies, Septicaemia, Acute leukemia (Blood cancer), Tetanus, Cholera, and infectious diseases like Meningitis and Encephalitis cannot donate.

How can a person become a donor?

The most important action a person can take is to tell his/her family and legal representative. Most states now require that families be offered the option of donation when a loved one dies. Families may give consent for donation. It is most helpful if they know in advance that s/he would like to donate his/her eyes. A donor card can serve as an indication to the family / legal representative and hospitals of one's intention to be an eye donor.

