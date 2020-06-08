BTS Fans Raise $1 Million To Match Band's Donation For Black Lives Matter Campaign

Joining the league of celebrities contributing to the Black Lives Matter moment, K-Pop band BTS, last week, donated one million dollars. Now, the band’s loyal followers have successfully matched the amount. The anti-racism demonstrations started last month after African American George Floyd died in police custody.

#MatchAMillion

As the campaign spread outside the American mainland, South Korean band BTS donated 1 million dollars joining people fighting for the cause. According to international media reports, the news was then shared, on twitter by Bit Hit Entertainment, which manages the group.

우리는 인종차별에 반대합니다.

우리는 폭력에 반대합니다.

나, 당신, 우리 모두는 존중받을 권리가 있습니다. 함께 하겠습니다.



We stand against racial discrimination.

We condemn violence.

You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.#BlackLivesMatter — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) June 4, 2020

As soon as the news broke out, the band’s fans, who call themselves ARMY, started making donations towards Black Lives Matter movement. Soon, #MatchAMillion started trending on Twitter with people making contributions to raise a sum of $1million. Later, the organisation called One In The Army, which led the donation drive said that the $817,000 were collected in the first hour since the campaign began.

"We stand in solidarity with black ARMY. They're an important part of our family. And we stand with black people everywhere. Your voices deserve to be heard," they said in the press release.

We as a fandom have successfully #MatchAMillion from BTS reported donation towards #BlackLivesMatter over the last 24 hours! We hope it can be great use toward a better future and more equal rights for black people. #ENDViolence



Thank you @OneInAnARMY for the initiatives 💜 pic.twitter.com/fNKEmReHza — BTS Charts (@btschartdata) June 8, 2020

Recently, another musician, Harry Styles took to his Twitter account and revealed that he is donating post bail funds to arrested protest organisers. The singer has called for justice over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who lost his life to police brutality and inequality. Harry Styles promoted the Black Lives Matter movement.

Moreover, Harry Styles urged his fans to educate themselves on police brutality and racism. On Friday, police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after a video surfaced on him kneeling on George Floyd’s neck, which led to his death. After the video surfaced, people in the US as well as around the globe had been outraged.