World Fights Coronavirus With Tough Measures As Fear Of Pandemic Grows

As the coronavirus cases around the world continue to rise, countries have started taking drastic measures to contain the deadly virus. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that everyone arriving from abroad will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days to prevent the spread of the virus. The decision has been taken after Israel confirmed 50 cases of COVID-19.

“This is a difficult decision but it is essential to maintaining public health, which takes precedence over everything,” said Netanyahu in a statement.

“This decision will be in effect for two weeks. At the same time, we will make decisions to safeguard the Israeli economy,” he added.

Meanwhile, Italy witnessed a dramatic rise in coronavirus cases which forced the administration to put millions of people under lockdown. Italy has reported over 9,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus with the death toll rising to 463, the most number of deaths after China.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree putting most of northern Italy under lockdown. Museums, theatres, cinemas, and other entertainment venues have also been closed all over the nation due to the decree signed by Conte on March 8.

'Not at mercy'

The World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted that the threat of pandemic has become “very real”. During the media briefing on March 9, Ghebreyesus said that it is certainly troubling that so many people and countries have been affected. But added that it would be the first pandemic in history that could be controlled.

“The bottom line is: we are not at the mercy of this virus,” said the WHO Director-General.

Though the cases in China continue to grow, there has been a considerable decline in the rate. According to the latest report, 17 new deaths in China due to coronavirus infections have been confirmed, taking the total death toll because of the deadly virus to 3,136. “Of the 80,000 reported cases in China, more than 70% have recovered and been discharged,” said Ghebreyesus.

