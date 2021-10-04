World Habitat Day: UN Secretary-General Guterres Outlines Importance Of Greener Cities

Marking the occasion of World Habitat Day on Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for cities to be more environment-friendly. He claims that embracing this approach has "enormous" benefits, including less climate risk, more jobs, and improved health and well-being. In his message on World Habitat Day, Guterres stressed that city leadership in employing green materials and constructing energy-efficient, resilient buildings powered by renewable energy is critical to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

COVID-19 and climate change are wreaking havoc on cities around the world, said the UN chief. Cities are responsible for roughly 75% of worldwide energy use and over 70% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to UN News. It should be mentioned here that the theme for World Habitat Day 2021 is "Accelerating urban action for a carbon-free world."

According to the report by the UN News, cities currently house 4.5 billion people, but by 2050, that number is expected to increase by 50% and by mid-century, nearly 1.6 billion urban people may have to contend with average midsummer highs of 35 degrees Celsius. The UN chief said that cities and towns are at the heart of climate action in order to meet the 1.5-degree target.

Three-quarters of the infrastructure that will exist in 2050 is yet to be developed, he said, adding that economic recovery plans provide a once-in-a-generation chance to prioritise climate change, renewable energy, and sustainable development in city strategies and regulations, reported the UN News. As the population of emerging economies grow, so does the demand for transportation, which accounts for almost 20% of global carbon emissions. In this regard, the UN Secretary-General stated that cities are already working on this, attempting to meet this demand with zero-emission automobiles and public transportation. To support these efforts, Guterres called for a global moratorium on internal combustion engines, which he said should happen by 2040 at the latest.

World Habitat Day is being observed since 1985

It should be mentioned here that the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared World Habitat Day to be observed annually in 1985. The inaugural World Habitat Day was held in Nairobi, Kenya in 1986, with the theme "Shelter is my Right." Since then, every year, different countries have fueled this campaign by selecting appropriate themes to support the drive to end the lack of housing and shelter concerns. In 1989, the United Nations Human Settlements Programme launched the UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Award to encourage countries to find solutions to habitat concerns.

