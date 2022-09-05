Last Updated:

World Leaders Extend Wishes To New UK PM Liz Truss As She Wins Race To 10 Downing Street

Soon after Liz Truss was chosen as the UK PM and Conservative Party Leader, world leaders took to their Twitter handles to congratulate her. 

Liz Truss

Liz Truss has been declared the winner of the Conservative Party election and will succeed Boris Johnson as the UK's Prime Minister. Truss defeated her fellow contender Rishi Sunak by more than 20,000 votes as she received 81,326 votes while Indian-origin Rishi Sunak got 60,399 votes. 

Notably, Truss will become the third female Prime Minister of Britain after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May. After being announced as the Conservative Leader, Liz Truss expressed gratitude to members of the Conservative Party. She called it an "honour" to be elected as the leader of the Conservative party. It is pertinent to note here that Queen Elizabeth II will formally appoint Liz Truss as UK's Prime Minister at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 6. Soon after Liz Truss was chosen as the UK PM and Conservative Party Leader, world leaders took to their Twitter handles to congratulate her. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Liz Truss on being chosen to be the next PM of Britain. Taking to the microblogging site, PM Modi extended best wishes to Truss for her new role. He said that he is confident that the "India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be further strengthened" under the leadership of Liz Truss. 

Outgoing UK PM Boris Johnson has called on the Conservative Party to “get behind” Liz Truss “100 per cent”. Taking to his Twitter handle, Johnson congratulated the newly-elected Tory leader for her "decisive win."  He further added, "I know she has the right plan to tackle the cost of living crisis, unite our party and continue the great work of uniting and levelling up our country."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has congratulated Liz Truss for being elected as Prime Minister of Britain. Taking to his Twitter handle, Scholz stated that he is looking "forward" to the cooperation between UK and Germany in these challenging times. He further added, "The UK and Germany will continue to work closely together - as partners and friends."

European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Liz Truss on being chosen as UK's Prime Minister. Calling EU and UK "partners", Ursula von der Leyen stated that she looks forward to a "constructive relationship" between the bloc and Britain. Leyen underscored that the EU and UK face challenges like climate change and Russia's offensive in Ukraine. 

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has extended a congratulatory message to Liz Truss on being elected as the new Conservative leader and Britain PM. In a tweet, Albanese said, "I look forward to a continued constructive relationship and friendship between our nations and people."

Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron has congratulated Liz Truss on being chosen as the new Conservative leader. He called on all Conservative leaders to unite behind her. David Cameron recalled the support given to him by the Conservative leaders when he won the ballot in 2005. 

Former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak called on leaders of the Conservative Party to unite behind Liz Truss, minutes after she defeated him in the leadership contest to become the new Prime Minister of Britain. He expressed gratitude to everyone who voted for him during the campaign. 

Former UK Prime Minister Theresa May has extended wishes to Liz Truss on being chosen as the leader of Conservatives. She called on members of the Conservative Party to work together to address challenges faced by the UK. She called for "tackling the cost of living, delivering for those in need & managing the public finances responsibly" and looked forward to supporting the government in their work. 

European Council President Charles Michel congratulated Liz Truss on being elected as the new Prime Minister of Britain. Michel underscored that he looked forward to working together. 

