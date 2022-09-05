World Leaders Extend Wishes To New UK PM Liz Truss As She Wins Race To 10 Downing Street

Liz Truss has been declared the winner of the Conservative Party election and will succeed Boris Johnson as the UK's Prime Minister. Truss defeated her fellow contender Rishi Sunak by more than 20,000 votes as she received 81,326 votes while Indian-origin Rishi Sunak got 60,399 votes.

Notably, Truss will become the third female Prime Minister of Britain after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May. After being announced as the Conservative Leader, Liz Truss expressed gratitude to members of the Conservative Party. She called it an "honour" to be elected as the leader of the Conservative party. It is pertinent to note here that Queen Elizabeth II will formally appoint Liz Truss as UK's Prime Minister at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 6. Soon after Liz Truss was chosen as the UK PM and Conservative Party Leader, world leaders took to their Twitter handles to congratulate her.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Liz Truss on being chosen to be the next PM of Britain. Taking to the microblogging site, PM Modi extended best wishes to Truss for her new role. He said that he is confident that the "India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be further strengthened" under the leadership of Liz Truss.

Congratulations @trussliz for being chosen to be the next PM of the UK. Confident that under your leadership, the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be further strengthened. Wish you the very best for your new role and responsibilities. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2022

Outgoing UK PM Boris Johnson has called on the Conservative Party to “get behind” Liz Truss “100 per cent”. Taking to his Twitter handle, Johnson congratulated the newly-elected Tory leader for her "decisive win." He further added, "I know she has the right plan to tackle the cost of living crisis, unite our party and continue the great work of uniting and levelling up our country."

Congratulations to @trussliz on her decisive win. I know she has the right plan to tackle the cost of living crisis, unite our party and continue the great work of uniting and levelling up our country. Now is the time for all Conservatives to get behind her 100 per cent. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 5, 2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has congratulated Liz Truss for being elected as Prime Minister of Britain. Taking to his Twitter handle, Scholz stated that he is looking "forward" to the cooperation between UK and Germany in these challenging times. He further added, "The UK and Germany will continue to work closely together - as partners and friends."

Congratulations on your new role, @trussliz! I am looking forward to our cooperation in these challenging times. The UK and Germany will continue to work closely together - as partners and friends. — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) September 5, 2022

European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Liz Truss on being chosen as UK's Prime Minister. Calling EU and UK "partners", Ursula von der Leyen stated that she looks forward to a "constructive relationship" between the bloc and Britain. Leyen underscored that the EU and UK face challenges like climate change and Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

Congratulations @trussliz.

The EU and the UK are partners.



We face many challenges together, from climate change to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.



I look forward to a constructive relationship, in full respect of our agreements. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) September 5, 2022

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has extended a congratulatory message to Liz Truss on being elected as the new Conservative leader and Britain PM. In a tweet, Albanese said, "I look forward to a continued constructive relationship and friendship between our nations and people."

Congratulations to @trussliz on your election as Conservative Party Leader and endorsement as UK Prime Minister - I look forward to a continued constructive relationship and friendship between our nations and people — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) September 5, 2022

Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron has congratulated Liz Truss on being chosen as the new Conservative leader. He called on all Conservative leaders to unite behind her. David Cameron recalled the support given to him by the Conservative leaders when he won the ballot in 2005.

Many congratulations to new PM @trussliz. At this time of challenge & global uncertainty, I wish the new government well. I never forget the support I had from all former Conservative leaders when I won the ballot in 2005 & I hope all Conservatives will unite behind the new PM. — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) September 5, 2022

Former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak called on leaders of the Conservative Party to unite behind Liz Truss, minutes after she defeated him in the leadership contest to become the new Prime Minister of Britain. He expressed gratitude to everyone who voted for him during the campaign.

Thank you to everyone who voted for me in this campaign.



I’ve said throughout that the Conservatives are one family.



It’s right we now unite behind the new PM, Liz Truss, as she steers the country through difficult times. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) September 5, 2022

Former UK Prime Minister Theresa May has extended wishes to Liz Truss on being chosen as the leader of Conservatives. She called on members of the Conservative Party to work together to address challenges faced by the UK. She called for "tackling the cost of living, delivering for those in need & managing the public finances responsibly" and looked forward to supporting the government in their work.

Congratulations @TrussLiz.



We @Conservatives must now work together to address the challenges facing our country. Tackling the cost of living, delivering for those in need & managing the public finances responsibly. I look forward to supporting the government in that task. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) September 5, 2022

European Council President Charles Michel congratulated Liz Truss on being elected as the new Prime Minister of Britain. Michel underscored that he looked forward to working together.

Congratulations on your election @trussliz



All we need is … friends.



Looking forward to working together. #UK #EU #TheBeatles — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) September 5, 2022

Image: AP/ANI/PIB