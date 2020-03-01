World Leaders Roll Out Bans, Stricter Travel Restrictions Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Amid the deadly Coronavirus outbreak, leaders around the world have reportedly rolled out bans on big gatherings and stricter travel restrictions as the confirmed cases around the globe surpassed 86,000. First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has now spread across more than 50 countries since December 2019. According to reports, the fear of the epidemic's spread has even rocked global markets in recent days.

Coronavirus worldwide

The deadly outbreak has disrupted flight demand and several airlines have also suspended or modified services in response. The United States has reportedly restricted travel on its southern border with Mexico and the White House also held a call with airlines to discuss new travel restrictions. As per reports, the Amercian Airlines Inc has further decided to suspend all US flights to Milan.

READ: Iran Raises Death Toll To 54 From New Coronavirus

US President Donald Trump, in a news briefing, warned Americans against travelling to Coronavirus-affected regions and he even said that travellers from Italy and South Korea would face additional screening. Furthermore, the US has also put an entry ban on travellers from Iran and foreign nationals who have visited Iran in the last 14 days are also banned to enter US.

Governments worldwide have stepped up efforts to halt the spread of the virus. France has reportedly announced a temporary ban on public gatherings. Switzerland has banned events that expected to draw more than 1,000 people. Italy, which is experiencing Europe's worst outbreak, has ordered schools and universities to stay closed for a second consecutive week. According to reports, more than 700 tourists also remain quarantined at a hotel in the Canary Islands.

READ: Armenia Confirms First Case Of Novel Coronavirus

Middle-East has also been affected by the deadly Coronavirus outbreak. However, the majority of infections in Gulf countries have been linked to visits to Iran or involve people who have come into contact with people who had been there. Furthermore, Tehran has ordered schools to shut and extended the closure of universities and ban on concerts and sports events for a week.

Azerbaijan also closed its border with Iran for two weeks to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Azerbaijan authorities also confirmed two cases who had travelled to Iran. On the other hand, Thailand, and Ecuador confirmed its first cases. Brazil officials, further, reportedly confirmed country's second case.

READ: Taiwan Authorities Reports One New Coronavirus Case, Issues Travel Alert

READ: 'Govt Taking Serious Measures Over Imports': MoS Anurag Thakur Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

(With Agency Inputs)