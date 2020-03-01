Armenia Confirms First Case Of Novel Coronavirus

Armenia has reportedly detected its first case of the novel Coronavirus infection, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian confirmed. The patient is a 29-year-old Armenian citizen who returned from Iran along with his wife. The case was also confirmed by Armenia’s Health Minister Arsen Torosoan.

Prime Minister Pashinian said in a post on social media that a confirmed case of the COVID-19 was detected in the country as of Sunday, March 1. He informed the Armenians saying, “the patient has been admitted at the medical facility and his condition was improving. The preliminary tests gave a positive result for the strain of COVID-19 in Yerevan”.

He further added saying, “the woman who accompanied the infected Armenian man has been quarantined and the necessary health check-ups are being conducted by the health officials. It was important that the woman tested negative to the malignant pathogen”, he said.

Health ministry calls an urgent meeting

Speaking about the evacuees flown out of Iran on the chartered planes, Prime Minister Pashinian said, “passengers airlifted from Iran, country witnessing an upsurge of the Coronavirus outbreak, will be isolated in detention facilities to stem the spread of contagion”. He further added, “the contact trails of the infected will be investigated and those that risked exposure with the patient, will be quarantined.”

Prime Minister Pashinian said that the border security officers who felicitated the entry of the Armenian man and his wife from Iran have been identified. They would be tested for Coronavirus, although, the officers on duty obliged with prior safety measures, wearing their masks when they signed the two in.

He informed that the country has started the containment efforts to curb the nationwide spread of the COVID-19. The minister of Health, Arsen Torosoan, will hold an urgent meeting to discuss the action plan to combat the Wuhan virus, he added. He also urged the Armenians to follow the public health safety protocols recommended by the Ministry of Health.

(With Agency Inputs)