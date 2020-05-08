World Migratory Bird Day 2020: History, Significance & Celebration Of This Day

World Migratory Bird Day (WMBD) was first celebrated in 2006 and is an annual awareness-raising campaign. It highlights the need for the conservation of migratory birds and their habitats. Let’s take a look at it below.

History of World Migratory Bird Day

2018 marked an important transition year in the history of WMBD. It successfully unified the planet’s major migratory bird routes, or flyways: the African-Eurasian flyway, the East Asian-Australasian flyway, and the Americas flyways. The theme for WMBD 2019 was "Protect Birds: Be the Solution to Plastic Pollution!" Let’s take a look at WMBD 2020.

World Migratory Bird Day 2020

On Saturday, 9 May 2020, people around the world will celebrate World Migratory Bird Day. This is a global campaign dedicated to raising awareness of migratory birds and the need for international cooperation to conserve them. This year the theme of World Migratory Bird Day is “Birds Connect Our World” and was chosen to highlight the importance of conserving and restoring the ecological connectivity and integrity of ecosystems that are essential for the survival and well-being of migratory birds.

Significance of World Migratory Bird Day

The flyways and routes used by migratory birds connect different habitats. Often, these flight paths cross inhospitable terrains, such as deserts and open seas. Suitable habitats are crucial for the survival of these birds. The ecological connectivity of these sites is important to the survival of migratory birds, but this it is being threatened by habitat loss and degradation. The degradation of a critical stop-over site for migratory birds can have a devastating effect on these migratory birds. Other threats like poisoning, collisions with man-made objects and climate change are also having a negative impact on migratory birds all around the world. World Migratory Bird Day 2020 will hence help raise awareness on the importance of ecological connectivity for migratory birds

World Migratory Bird Day celebration

Every year, people around the world take a stand for these life-forms and organize public events such as bird festivals, education programmes, and bird-watching events to celebrate World Migratory Bird Day. Unfortunately, activities planned for May will almost certainly need to be postponed or modified due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which is affecting the entire world. Happy World Migratory Bird Day 2020 and remember that it is imperative that you stay in your homes.