International No Diet Day: From Demi Lovato To Camila Mendes; Celebs Who Quit Dieting

International No Diet Day is celebrated every year on May 6. It is an annual celebration of body acceptance and body shape diversity. On International No Diet Day, people wear a light blue ribbon to celebrate the importance of this day. International No Diet day focuses on promoting a healthy lifestyle. The day is also used to spread awareness about the potential dangers of dieting. On International No Diet Day 2020, here is a compilation of all the celebrities who left dieting for good.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato became an iconic body-positive role model since the time she opened up about her struggles with eating disorders and body hate. In an interview, the singer opened up about how she chose to give up on dieting for good. Demi Lovato said,

No longer depriving myself of treats and I’m not gonna lie, I put on a couple of pounds since I’ve given up dieting BUT I’ve given up the chronic stress of what I eat because I don’t want to set that example for my fans. No more food shaming myself!! If you're struggling as well, don't forget, if I can do it, you can too.

ALSO READ| Billie Eilish's Profound Video Against Body Shaming Evokes Strong Response From Netizens

Padma Lakshmi

In the year 2017, Padma Lakshmi penned down an inspiring column for a reputed news portal. Titles to be “From 8000 Calories a Day to Red Carpet Ready” the diva explained how every year she gains between 10 to 17 pounds while filming the show. However, when it comes to award season, she tries to lose all the weight and fit in the size 0 dress. She decided to quit the dieting cycle saying, "It isn't nearly as important as making sure my daughter doesn't measure her worth by her dress size".

ALSO READ| Jameela Jamil Thanks Taylor Swift For Supporting Her Body Positivity Campaign

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway turned vegan for a decade due to peer pressure for maintaining the perfect size of her body. However, while having dinner with co-star Matt Damon she reportedly ate a piece of salmon. In an interview, she said, "My brain felt like a computer rebooting. I just didn't feel good or healthy. After that salmon in Iceland, she "just felt better” and broke her vegan diet.

ALSO READ| Jennifer Lopez Inspires Body Positivity With 'JLoChallenge' On Social Media

Camila Mendes

Riverdale fame Camila Mendes in an interview shared how she sick felt about “the toxic narrative that the media consistently feeds us: that being thin is the ideal body type". After years of having anxiety around found, Camila decided to stop dieting. She was also seen farming a pivotal question in the interview saying,

“What other things could you be thinking about if you didn't spend all your time thinking about your diet? A healthy body is the ideal body type, and that will look different for every person," she added.

ALSO READ| Sara Ali Khan Promotes Body Positivity In This Heartfelt Message On Women's Day 2020