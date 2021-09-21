World Peace Day 2021: Know About This Year's Theme And Significance

On September 21, the whole world commemorates the World Day of Peace, every year. It is designated by the United Nations General Assembly as a day dedicated to advancing peace principles by observing a 24-hour period of nonviolence and cease-fire. It is also a day dedicated entirely to fostering worldwide solidarity in the pursuit of a peaceful and sustainable planet. Apart from encouraging people to live in peace, the day aims to remind individuals of the importance of world peace.

United Nations wrote on Twitter, "Peace is not a naïve dream. It’s a light in the darkness. Guiding us to the only pathway to a better future for humanity."

"Peace is not a naïve dream.

It’s a light in the darkness.

Guiding us to the only pathway to a better future for humanity."



-- @antonioguterres on Tuesday's #PeaceDay. https://t.co/FZQ2S7RXiV pic.twitter.com/Bp8kMUjUcp — United Nations (@UN) September 21, 2021

Theme of World Peace Day 2021

"Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world" is the theme for the International Day of Peace in 2021. According to The UN official website, they encourage the people to join the United Nations family in focusing on better recovery in order to create a more fair and peaceful world. In the face of the pandemic and as we recover, celebrate peace by speaking out against acts of hate online and offline, and by expressing compassion, generosity and optimism. For the 2020 International Day of Peace, the United Nations kept the theme "Shaping Peace Together."

History of World Peace Day

The United Nations General Assembly created the International Day of Peace in 1981. In 2001, the United Nations General Assembly agreed unanimously to declare the Day as a moment of nonviolence and a cease-fire. The Peace Bell is rung at the United Nations Headquarters in New York at the start of the day. The bell, which was presented to the United Nations by the Japanese government in 1952, is made of pennies collected from children all around the world and serves as a reminder of the devastation caused by the war.

Significance of World Peace Day

The International Day of Peace is observed as a day of nonviolence and cease-fire across the world. This day is important for world peace. It also advocates for a green and sustainable global economy that creates employment, decreases emissions and increases climate resilience.

Image: Shutterstock