World Rhino Day 2021: Know About This Year's Theme And Quotes To Share

International World Rhino Day is an awareness day to acknowledge the five species of Rhinoceros. Rhino day is celebrated every year on September 22 to spread awareness about the wonderful creatures and the work being done to save them from being poached and hunted. The International World Rhino Day 2021 has a special significance since it is its 10th Anniversary. On this day, wildlife lovers across the world honor what is left of the Black, White, Greater One-horned, Sumatran, and Javan Rhinoceros.

However, the population of the grey-skinned, one-horned creature has suffered a massive blow since the increasing effect of climate change in the past decade. Also, demand for its horns has garnered poachers and hunters to kill the exotic wild animal. As of today, critically endangered species are on the brink of extinction until a massive step is taken to save them.

The theme of World Rhino Day 2021

This year, the theme of World Rhino Day is "Keep the Five Alive." The theme was set keeping an eye on its vulnerable population. Wildlife activists across the world have selected the theme to make people more aware of the rhinoceros and inform people about the challenges and conservation developments to keep these exotic animals alive for future generations.

Quotes on World Rhino Day 2021

1. "The rhino is more or less extinct, it is not because of global warming and shrinking habitat. It is because of Beyonce's handbags." - Steven Morrissey.

2. "If all the beasts were gone man would die from a great loneliness of spirit. For whatever happens to the beast, soon happens to man. All things are connected." -Chief Seattle.

3. "Only way to save our rhinoceros is to save the environment in which it lives because does mutual dependency between it and millions of other species of both animals and plants." - David Attenborough.

4. "The illegal wildlife trade threatens not only the survival of entire species surges elephants and rhinos but also the livelihoods and option the very lives of millions of people across Africa who depend on tourism for a living."- Yaya Toure.

5. "Rhinos are just fat unicorns. If we would give them time and attention they deserve, as well as a diet, they would reveal their majestic ways."- Ashley Purdy.

6. "I have learned that a better experience can make you stronger. I know forcefully say that I have a head like a rhinoceros smiling. It is an interesting thing."- Mel Gibson.

7. "Whatever causes you to drop your plan forward and open your vision, your own, deeply personal vision of what your life could be at its very best, that's what I call meeting your rhinoceros."- Martha Beck.

Image: Unsplash (representative)