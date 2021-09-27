World Tourism Day 2021: Read On History, Significance & Theme As Leaders Extend Wishes

World Tourism Day is marked every year to celebrate the significance of the world's socially, culturally enriched tourism sectors. It is also an occasion to highlight the universally accessible tourism facilities and their political and economic value. Every year the day is observed on September 27.

On the historical front, World Tourism Day commenced in 1980 to celebrate the adoption of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Statutes on September 27, 1970. Its significance is enhanced because it coincides with the timing that marks the end of the high season in the northern hemisphere and the beginning of the season in the southern hemisphere, UNWTO states. It is to be noted that UNWTO is responsible for promoting and overseeing sustainable and peaceful universal travels.

World Tourism Day 2021 theme

The World Tourism Day's theme on World Tourism Day 2021 is "Tourism for Inclusive Growth." The theme is focused on the number of people across the whole wide world who make the tourism industry a successful part of the world economy. The World Tourism Day 2021 is all about celebrating the agencies, agents, businesses and related individuals who ensure uniqueness of experience for every new traveller. Abidin by the World Tourism Day's theme, the UNWTO has invited all the Member States as well as non-member states to commemorate and welcome with open arms a post-pandemic tourism world.

Celebrating World Tourism Day 2021: Indian leaders extend wishes

Keeping the event in mind, the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Centre had organised an event to acknowledge 75 years of Indian Independence. The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board in association with the Azadi Ka Amrit Centre had engaged in various activities and events to promote historically rich state tourism, PTI reported. Similarly, Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore also arranged cultural events to pay tribute to the natural wonders of the world. Additionally, to mark the same, several prominent Indian leaders like Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister of Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and many more have extended their wishes to honour India's culturally rich and diverse tourism sector.

Take a look at the Koo posts:

Image: Shutterstock