World Wildlife Day 2020: History, Theme And Significance

World Wildlife Day is marked every year on March 3 since it was declared in 2013 to celebrate and raise awareness of the world's animals under threat. The theme for World Wildlife Day 2020 is "sustaining all life on Earth." The Wildlife Day is celebrated with concerns about sustaining wildlife which includes animals and plants. The day highlights the issues such as urbanization, poaching, pollution, destruction of wildlife habitat, and the ways that humans can contribute to conservation efforts.

Significance

World Wildlife Day is an opportunity to celebrate the beautiful and varied forms of fauna and flora and to raise awareness of the various challenges faced by these species. This day emphasises the urgent need to step up the fight against wildlife crime which has wide-ranging economic, environmental and social impacts. On December 20, 2013, UNGA at its 68th session, decided to celebrate March 3 as World Wildlife Day. It is the day of the adoption of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). Since then, it has become one of the most important global annual event dedicated to wildlife.

