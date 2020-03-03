The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

World Wildlife Day 2020: History, Theme And Significance

Rest of the World News

World Wildlife Day 2020 is marked every year on March 3 since it was declared in 2013 to celebrate and raise awareness of the world's animals under threat.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
World Wildlife Day 2020

World Wildlife Day is marked every year on March 3 since it was declared in 2013 to celebrate and raise awareness of the world's animals under threat. The theme for World Wildlife Day 2020 is "sustaining all life on Earth." The Wildlife Day is celebrated with concerns about sustaining wildlife which includes animals and plants. The day highlights the issues such as urbanization, poaching, pollution, destruction of wildlife habitat, and the ways that humans can contribute to conservation efforts. 

READ: 'India's Wildlife Wealth Is A Testimony To Its Robust Ecology': Prakash Javadekar

Significance

World Wildlife Day is an opportunity to celebrate the beautiful and varied forms of fauna and flora and to raise awareness of the various challenges faced by these species. This day emphasises the urgent need to step up the fight against wildlife crime which has wide-ranging economic, environmental and social impacts. On December 20, 2013, UNGA at its 68th session, decided to celebrate March 3 as World Wildlife Day. It is the day of the adoption of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). Since then, it has become one of the most important global annual event dedicated to wildlife. 

READ: CMSCOP13: 3 Indian Species In Global Wildlife Agreement For Strictest Protection

 

READ: India Prepared To Bring Back Cheetah, Protected Areas Restored: Wildlife Experts

READ: PM Modi Emphasizes On Conservation Of Wildlife And Habitat, Says 'It's A Part Of Ethos'

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MEA
INDIA SUMMONS IRANIAN ENVOY
Babul Supriyo
SUPRIYO MOCKS RAHUL FOR INTL TRAVEL
Coronavirus
PUBLIC HEALTH AND JOURNALISM
Karnataka
K'TAKA MINISTER'S EMERGENCY MEETING
AAP
DELHI VIOLENCE: AAP PROTESTS
Giriraj Singh
BJP NETAS: COW DUNG FOR CORONAVIRUS