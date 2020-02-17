PM Modi Emphasizes On Conservation Of Wildlife And Habitat, Says 'It's A Part Of Ethos'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke about the importance of conservation of wildlife and habitat while addressing the United Nations (UN) Convention on Migratory Species (CMS). According to him, for ages, conservation of wildlife and habitat have been a part of our cultural ethos, which encourages compassion and coexistence.

Addressing the convention, PM Modi said, "Our Vedas spoke of the protection of animals. Emperor Asoka put great emphasis on preventing the destruction of forests and the killing of animals," he said. Stating that India is blessed with diverse ecological habitats, and also has 4 bio-diversity hotspots, he said: "With 2.4 per cent of the world's land area, India contributes to about 8 per cent of the world's known bio-diversities. They are the Eastern Himalayas, the Western Ghats, Indo-Myanmar landscape, and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands."

Addressing a convention on Conservation of Migratory Species. https://t.co/gAKRKIcxro — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 17, 2020

On Values and conservation

PM Modi emphasized on the values and conservation of the wildlife and said, "India has been championing Climate Action based on the values of conservation, sustainable lifestyle and green development model." He further added that India is home to around 500 species of migratory birds from across the world.

According to him, the ethos of non-violence and protection of animals and nature has been suitably enshrined in the Constitution of India, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi.

Read: Why are world leaders only invited in Gujarat? RJD accuses PM Modi of 'narrow regionalism'

About the Convention

PM Modi inaugurated the UN Convention on Migratory Species (CMS) through video conferencing on Monday. The theme of the conference this year is - 'Migratory species connect the planet and together we welcome them home'. It will conclude on February 22.

Read: PM Modi in Varanasi speaks on development projects, calls for greater public participation

According to reports, the summit will bring together 1200 delegates from over 110 countries to deliberate on the alarming decline of migratory species. Further, the delegates will be discussing topics such as the impact of infrastructure development on the migratory patterns of animals.

Read: PM Modi wishes Kejriwal on his oathtaking; gets quick response from Delhi Chief Minister

Read: PM Modi addresses UN convention on Conservation of Migratory Species

(With ANI Inputs)