World Won't Work With Taliban If Peace Talks Don't Progress: Spl UN Envoy To Afghanistan

Deborah Lyons, the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan, told the Joint Coordination and Monitoring Board (JCMB) meeting at the Presidential Palace on Wednesday that if peace talks do not continue, the world will not engage with the Taliban.

She said that the Taliban will not be considered as a viable partner for the international community if there is no movement at the negotiating table, and if instead of human rights, abuses and horrific crimes occur in districts that they control. With the occupation of its territory, the Taliban has also inherited its obligations. She further said that the world is watching how they operate, especially towards civilian populations, women, and minorities.

The meeting was held under unusual conditions

The meeting was held under unusual conditions in order to maintain the gains, which had never been more urgent or difficult. Lyons also stated that the Taliban forces have gained some legitimacy in recent years as a result of their Doha negotiations, but this legitimacy is contingent on their commitment to a political dialogue with the Afghan government, which their battle-focussed policy calls into question.

This year's civilian casualties in Afghanistan are 50 per cent higher than the previous year, with women and children accounting for half of the total. Drought, disease, famine, relocation, Taliban attacks, and the fourth wave of COVID-19, according to the ambassador, are the causes of devastating civilian casualties.

Eighteen million Afghans are in need of humanitarian assistance

According to Lyons, today around eighteen million Afghans are in desperate need of humanitarian assistance. That's more than double the number from the previous year in the same category. It encompasses half of the country.

There are 18 million Afghans today facing dire humanitarian needs. They must be prioritized & UN family as a civilian entity in #Afghanistan will #StayandDeliver. Donors at the Govt & UN co-chaired event urged to support critical humanitarian needs. #JCMB (5/5) pic.twitter.com/Nuyv1EXvk5 — UNAMA News (@UNAMAnews) July 28, 2021

The Taliban's recent advancements are one of United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan's (UNAMA) top concerns. The militants have taken control of border stations, which generated more than 30% of the government's revenue last year. The UN envoy determined that an early end to the violence, additional financing, and a good working environment for humanitarian partners are essential for UNAMA services to be delivered successfully.

Afghanistan has seen an increase in bloodshed in recent weeks as the Taliban has stepped up its onslaught following the withdrawal of NATO soldiers from the country in May. The troop withdrawal was one of the elements of the Doha deal agreed between the Taliban and the US in February last year.

Tweet- @UNAMAnews