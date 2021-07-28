World's Largest Sapphire Cluster 'accidentally' Discovered In Sri Lanka; Take A Look

In an astonishing incident, the world's largest sapphire cluster was discovered in a home backyard in Sri Lanka. On July 27, Tuesday, the stone was dug out in the capital city of Sabaragamuwa Province, Ratnapura. Ratnapura is known as the traditional centre for gem trade. Ever since it was found, the sapphire cluster has been owned by Gamage, a third-generation gem trader. The sapphire cluster has been named "Serendipity Sapphire" by the owner.

Largest Sapphire Cluster

The workers stumbled upon the "huge specimen" while they were working to dig a well in the backyard of a resident in Ratnapura city, Gamage told BBC. The gem trader from Sri Lanka took the blue-coloured stone to clean the impurities and polish it. Later, it was momentarily given to the authorities to be analysed and certified. While cleaning and polishing, a small chunk of stones fell apart from the central cluster, Gamage told BBC. The world's largest sapphire is said to be a high-quality star sapphire, confirmed Thilak Weerasinghe, Chairman of the National Gem and Jewellery Authority. Keeping the size and structure in mind, only private collectors and museums could be interested in the stone, he added.

Rare stone from 49AD discovered in Rome

In a similar incident, archaeologists discovered a rare stone dating back to 49 AD on June 17. The stone was dug out during excavation operations for a new sewage system in the outskirts of Rome is said to be from Emperor Claudius's time. The huge slab of stone was used as a sacred perimeter by the military and government to mark the edge of the cities. It was found on June 17 during excavations for a rerouted sewer under the recently restored mausoleum of Emperor Augustus, right off the central Via del Corso in Rome’s historic centre, Associated Press reported. The stone will be displayed at the Ara Pacis museum until the Augustus museum is reopened.

(Input: AP) (Image input: Shutterstock and AP)