'World's Oldest Black Rhino' Fausta Dies In Tanzania Aged 57

World’s oldest rhino, Fausta has died at the age of 57. In the wild, rhinos typically live for an average 37 to 43 years and up to 50 years in captivity but she outlived its species. She spent her last days in The Ngorongoro Conservation Area in Tanzania.

Fausta, an eastern black rhino was first sighted at Ngorongoro crater in 1965 at the age of three. She continued to live in the crater for over 54 years until health issues in her old age required her to spend the final few days receiving specialist care in a sanctuary. Conservationists in Ngorongo suggest that not having calves may have contributed to her long life.

Hyenas attacked Fausta

In 2016, Fausta’s eyesight was deteriorating and she was suffering from lingering attacks by hyena. According to Dr Freddy Manongi, from Ngorongoro Conservation authority, vicious animals, especially hyenas started attacking her and she received very serious sores. He further said that by 2016, they had to get her out of the wild and put her in special care.

He also revealed that the day Fausta died, another Rhino was born. Mr Manongi later said in a statement that records show that Fausta lived longest of any rhino in the world and that she had died of natural causes on the evening of December 27. The eastern black rhino is classified in the critically endangered species. Its numbers are dangerously low because the animals are often poached for their horns, however, their numbers are increasing.

On the other hand, a black rhino calf was born on the auspicious day of Christmas Eve in a zoo in Lansing, Michigan. The amazing and rare occurrence took place in the Potter Park Zoo on the morning of December 24 at around 5:45am. According to the Potter Park Zoo, the baby rhino was looking healthy and has been bonding well with mother Doppsee. The rhino will not be visible to the public until the weather allows in the spring of 2020.