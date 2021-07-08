World's Tallest Sandcastle Constructed In Denmark, Sets Guinness World Record; WATCH

A sandcastle in Denmark towering 21.16 metres high has reportedly set a Guinness World Record. The world's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark is nearly three metres higher than the last Guinness world record, achieved in Germany in 2019 with 17.66 metres. The sandcastle built in Blokhus is pyramid-shaped and a wooden structure was made around it.

Tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

The castle was built by 30 of the world's talented sand sculptors under the guidance of Dutch artist Wilfred Stijger. 4,860 tons of sand from Denmark with approximately 10% of added clay were used to build the sandcastle, reported Euro News. An extra layer of adhesive was used to make it stronger.

The artists have incorporated coronavirus pandemic in the creation, according to AP. The sandcastle artists said that they started with corona on top and gave it a crown because corona means crown. The castle has decorations which has a man sleeping next to a large syringe and it shows wearing masks. The artists have incorporated local attractions in the sandcastle.

Previously, the world’s tallest sandcastle was standing at 17.65 m meters (57 ft 11 in) high in Binz, Germany. An international team of 12 sculptors and eight technicians from Russia, Poland, Hungary, Germany, Holland and Latvia created the huge structure in three-and-a-half weeks, according to Guinness World Records. The circular base diameter of the sandcastle measures approximately 26 m (85 ft 3 in). The construction was led by Thomas van den Dungen, a sand sculpting enthusiast who has already been involved in three successful Guinness World Records attempts, according to Guinness World Records.

IMAGE: charliewagwag/Twitter

Inputs from AP