China's Wuhan No Longer Has COVID-19 Patients In Hospital Though Risk Of Infection Remains

In a positive sign, China's Wuhan-- the initial epicentre of the Coronavirus Pandemic, no longer has any COVID-19 patients in its hospitals. According to reports, the last 12 people in hospitals were discharged on Sunday. However, the risk of infection stays as some people are testing positive for the virus without showing any symptoms.

China's Wuhan was put under a total lockdown for over 50 days after the Novel Coronavirus first originated in the city and peaked on February 18. Currently, China has a total of 82,830 cases of Coronavirus and is the 9th leading country in the world. The country had witnessed around 4,633 deaths due to the virus, while 77,474 people have recovered.

Ashok Gehlot on Wuhan's normalcy

Earlier on April 22, Rajasthan Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter and shared a picture of Wuhan returning to normalcy. Calling it 'Heartening', the CM praised the people of Wuhan and further asserted that they fought against the virus resolutely and thus, the got the pandemic under control.

Heartening to see the picture of Chinese city, Wuhan, where life is returning to normalcy again after the tough battle with #Covid_19. People fought against the virus resolutely & pandemic is under control now. pic.twitter.com/9eFPymJx6W — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 22, 2020

The picture of Wuhan is the image of hope. If people of Wuhan can overcome this crisis, so we can. It simply requires will power & determination.

Let us be hopeful, the virus will be defeated & life would be normal once again. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 22, 2020

The COVID-19 crisis

At present, there are around 2,995,209 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection across the globe and the disease has led to the death of around 207,009 people. In a ray of hope, around 881,525 people are also reported to have recovered. Leading the number of worldwide cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 infection, the United States has become the new epicentre of the pandemic surpassing China, Italy, and Iran.

