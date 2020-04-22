WHO, Wuhan Virology Institute & Gates Foundation Allegedly Hacked Amid Covid; Data Leaked

According to reports, the Gates Foundation, World Health Organization and Wuhan Institute of Virology - three institutions in the worldwide geopolitical discourse and action over Covid - have all been hacked and thousands of emails, passwords, and documents have been leaked online.

According to the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors online extremism and terrorist groups, anonymous activists have posted nearly 25,000 email addresses and passwords allegedly belonging to these organisation.

BREAKING: It is being reported that the Gates Foundation, World Health Organization and Wuhan Institute of Virology have all been hacked and thousands of emails, passwords, and documents have been leaked online. — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) April 21, 2020

Searching "gates hacked" on Twitter confirms the event did in fact transpire, with many screenshots of the documents, emails, and their credentials still posted. — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) April 21, 2020

Netizens react

After the news went viral on social media users posted screenshots from each organization with users linked to them.

- The most important news of the day -



Wuhan Institution of Virology, Gates Foundation, World Health Organization have all been hacked and thousands of emails, passwords, and documents have been leaked online.



One email shows Dr. Zhengli Shi might be who unleashed the #CCPVirus pic.twitter.com/trKHCWQuyR — PopulistSociety (@HeisenburgK) April 21, 2020

People hacked the Wuhan Institute, the Gates foundation, and the WHO but still couldn’t leak some valorant codes. pic.twitter.com/dpWPQnVHQk — Jacob 🧴🌹 (@Foucault2K) April 21, 2020

Gates Foundation, WHO and Wuhan Labs just got hacked about an hour ago. Massive data dump inbound. Gonna be an interesting day. — Ameer Rosic (@AmeerRosic) April 21, 2020

Also, an American white-hat hacker profile has claimed to take go through the hacked data and provide any available useful data to te public domain.

While the κατέχον militia did hack #Gates Foundation servers and Marina Abramovic, we were the ones who leaked all the data.



From what we uncovered in the data of that hack, we decided to hack #WHO, #CDC, #NIH & World Bank and leak their data too, because it's all connected. pic.twitter.com/Si8LLiq0ea — USA HACKERS (@usahackers) April 21, 2020

Our next step: Leak bank transfers that clearly reveal Bill #Gates has had a hand in controlling the entire narrative of the #COVID19 pandemic and corrupt officials of #WHO, #CDC and World Bank have been in his pocket the whole time while also taking bribes from #China.#ID2020 pic.twitter.com/nv16ybn1TW — USA HACKERS (@usahackers) April 21, 2020

