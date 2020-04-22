WHO, Wuhan Virology Institute & Gates Foundation Allegedly Hacked Amid Covid; Data Leaked

According to reports, the Gates Foundation, World Health Organization and Wuhan Institute of Virology have all been hacked and all data has been leaked online

According to reports, the Gates Foundation, World Health Organization and Wuhan Institute of Virology - three institutions in the worldwide geopolitical discourse and action over Covid - have all been hacked and thousands of emails, passwords, and documents have been leaked online.

According to the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors online extremism and terrorist groups, anonymous activists have posted nearly 25,000 email addresses and passwords allegedly belonging to these organisation. 

Netizens react

After the news went viral on social media users posted screenshots from each organization with users linked to them.

Also, an American white-hat hacker profile has claimed to take go through the hacked data and provide any available useful data to te public domain. 

