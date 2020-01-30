Wuhan Residents Find Ways To Spread Joy Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

With China reeling from coronavirus, residents of Wuhan have found different ways to spread some joy amid the outbreak of a disease that has claimed the lives of 170 people in China and infected 7,711 people. According to reports, videos of people shouting inspiring slogans has been circulating on the internet. In a few videos, people can be seen shouting Keep on going Wuhan etc.

Residents spread joy amid coronavirus outbreak

According to reports, one video showcases residents of Wuhan singing the national anthem.

According to reports, this is not the only inspiring case coming out of Wuhan in trying times. An owner of a restaurant in Wuhan packed 200 food boxes for medical personnel dealing with the viral outbreak of the coronavirus.

People have also been finding ways and means to entertain themselves within the confines of their houses. A few people have even posted videos of them dancing inside their house to pass their time.

Life under lockdown has not been easy, but some #Wuhan residents are trying to make the best of a bad situation, finding ways to amuse themselves within the confines of their homes.

Mr. Zhang, for example, has brought "square dancing" into his own living room.

Australian scientists create coronavirus in laboratory

In a recent breakthrough, Australian scientists successfully replicated the deadly new coronavirus in a laboratory. The authorities claimed that it constituted a path forward and could allow the development of a vaccine that can be used for treatment.

The lab-grown samples will also help in identifying people who have the disease. Deputy Director of Doherty Institute in Melbourne, Dr Mike Catton told media that the samples will be used to develop antibodies that would help researchers and medical professionals to test suspected patients even if they don't outwardly show the symptoms. The antibodies will also help scientists determine the true mortality rate of the virus.

Coronavirus originated from seafood and animal market

According to reports, the coronavirus originated from seafood and animal market located in Wuhan. The viral outbreak has caused concern because of its similarity to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) which claimed the lives of almost 650 people across China and Hong Kong in the year 2002-2003.

The novel coronavirus is a new strain in the large family of coronaviruses (CoV) which was previously not identified in humans. CoV causes illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).

CoV is zoonotic which means such viruses transmit between animals and humans but Chinese health authorities confirmed human to human transmission of the SARS-like virus, creating fears of a possible pandemic.

