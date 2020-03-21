Wuhan Welcomes Spring: Medics Nestle In Nature As Country Reports Zero New COVID-19 Cases

The medics in Wuhan, China were reportedly seen embracing nature during the cherry blossom season, days after their prolonged battle with the deadly coronavirus pandemic. They were given time off as cases of the novel coronavirus drastically declined to zero in the country for three consecutive days, relieving their work pressure as per media reports.

According to the reports, most parks, including the Yuyuantan Park, which is a major location to enjoy the cherry blossoms, had remained sealed to prohibit public assembly to curb the coronavirus spread. On March 21, however, several medics toured the place as they witnessed the pink blooms as they relished their time off work.

Huang Jie, a nurse who was employed at a local hospital in Wuhan, was among the many health professionals spotted nestled in nature. She was quoted saying that she came to steal the rejuvenating experience but would return to her call of duty eventually. She said that she was a medical warrior, and should be responsible as people looked up to her with hope. She had to continue to work towards the benefit of Wuhan, people of China, she was reported saying. Shortly afterwards, she left the park to resume her job.

Life will return to normal

Another nurse who came from the nearby local hospital said that the country had emerged out of the freezing cold winter, now the medics were visiting to welcome the spring. She was thankful to the national support team, without whom, she said, the healthcare professionals wouldn’t have got the chance to rest. She added saying that it relieved her stress, Chinese state media reported.

Among several others were those that boosted Wuhan city’s hospital workforce capacity. Pan Dongwei, a member of the Zhejiang Province Medical Team, who had come from outside was quoted saying that he was extremely happy to see that their hard work had paid off. He further added saying that he was positive the quarantine would eventually be lifted and life in China would return to normal soon.

