Xi Jinping At WHA: China's COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be ‘global Public Good’

Chinese President Xi Jinping said that any COVID-19 vaccine developed in the country will be made “global public good” as Beijing’s contribution to the pandemic response. Addressing the opening ceremony of the 73rd session of the World Health Assembly (WHA), Xi said that Beijing will work with the United Nations to set up a global humanitarian response depot and hub in China.

The Chinese leader said that Beijing will ensure the operation of anti-epidemic supply chains through “green corridors” for fast-track transportation and customs clearance. He made a pledge of $2 billion of contribution over two years to help COVID-19 response and displayed support for a review of the pandemic response.

“China will establish a cooperation mechanism to pair up with 30 African hospitals for COVID-19 preparedness,” he added.

Xi said that China supports a comprehensive review of the global response to the pandemic led by the UN health agency but only after the coronavirus is brought under control. The 66-year-old leader asserted that China has been open and transparent about the virus outbreak from the beginning and will support a probe if it is conducted in an objective and impartial manner.

Resolution for probe

The draft resolution seeking an independent investigation into the pandemic has been signed by 123 members countries of the WHO. The resolution has received overwhelming support from all the member countries of the European Union and 50 African nations. Ahead of the WHA meeting, China expectedly voiced strong objection to the resolution saying it was premature to launch a probe into the origin of COVID-19.

