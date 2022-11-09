Xi Jinping Warns Need ‘absolute Loyalty And Combat Readiness’ From PLA Troops

Chinese president Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged for "loyalty and combat readiness" among the PLA troops during an inspection of a command center. Xi fired warnings about "instability and uncertainty" in China's national security environment as he ordered that the troops maintain military readiness and professionalism, according to the state-affiliated news service Xinhua. Since cementing this term as the leader, China's president made his first visit to the Central Military Commission's joint operations command center, where he addressed the armed forces as commander in chief.

China's military command structure should aim to be "absolutely loyal, good at fighting, efficient in command and capable of winning," Xinhua quoted the Chinese premier Xi Jinping as saying.

Xi asks military leaders to 'enhance troop training and combat readiness'

Chinese president asserted that the military command structure should be "absolutely loyal, good at fighting, efficient in command and capable of winning" any conflict. Furthermore, he called on the military leadership to "enhance troop training and combat readiness, and effectively fulfill its missions and tasks in the new era." At his party's Congress, Xi vowed to modernise the People's Liberation Army by 2027 as he also pledged to end ‘chaos’ in Hong Kong and propagated taking Taiwan by force citing the One China policy. Chinese president flaunted building a world-class military. During the troop inspection, he iterated that the world was witnessing "great changes unseen in a century." "The instability and uncertainty of China's security situation have increased," he told military leaders.

PLA would "remain both steadfast and flexible as it carries out its operations. This will enable us to shape our security posture, deter and manage crises and conflicts, and win local wars," he was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

“The rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is an irreversible, historical course,” he said to the more than 2,000 delegates at the Party Congress held at Great Hall. “We will work faster to modernise military theory, personnel, and weapons,” Xi said. “We will enhance the military’s strategic capabilities.” On Tuesday, he once again vowed to enhance his armed forces to "world-class" standards by 2049, also adding that Beijing would "become more adept at deploying our military forces on a regular basis and in diversified ways."