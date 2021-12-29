Year-ender 2021: Here's A List Of Global Leaders Who Bounced Back After Contracting COVID

As we step into the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, world leaders have undertaken robust efforts to ensure citizens are protected. However, the pandemic has also starkly and painfully reminded that nobody is safe until everyone is safe. Over 28 crore COVID-19 cases have been reported this year so far, including the vaccine-evasive new "variant of concern" Omicron, and some world leaders have been unable to escape the virus. Nevertheless, it is imperative to say that despite testing positive, these personalities have battled and emerged stronger.

Year-ender 2021: List of 8 leaders who contracted COVID-19 on 2021

1. Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister of India Dr. Manmohan Singh tested positive for COVID-19 in April. The 88-year-old politician was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. He was having a mild fever and later tested positive despite being fully vaccinated. Dr. Singh was declared to be "hemodynamically stable" a week after he was admitted to the hospital.

2. French PM Jean Castex

French Prime Minister Jean Castex tested positive for COVID-19 in November, hours after he returned from Belgium while France was seeing a nationwide resurgence of infection. The 56-year-old Prime Minister had received both the COVID doses last spring. As per reports, he was exposed to the virus three times earlier but never contracted it himself. The PM remained under 10 days of isolation.

3. US Senator Elizabeth Warren

The United States Senator Elizabeth Warren tested positive for COVID-19 in December. A Democrat from Massachusetts, Warren took to Twitter to announce that she was experiencing mild symptoms in the breakthrough case of the virus even though she was "vaccinated and boosted."

I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case. Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 19, 2021

4. UNGA President Abdulla Shahid

The president of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) Abdulla Shahid, tested positive for COVID-19 on December 23. Shahid took to Twitter to inform about his test subsequent report. Shahid added that "he was isolating at home with the mild symptom."

I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I am isolating at home with mild symptoms.



I was privileged to have been fully vaccinated including a booster. My prayers are with the millions suffering from Covid and the billions without access to vaccine! I Stand for #VaccineEquity — Abdulla Shahid (@abdulla_shahid) December 22, 2021

5. President Cyril Ramaphosa

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for COVID-19 on December 13. The 69-year-old, fully vaccinated president, "started feeling unwell" after leaving the State Memorial service, PTI reported. He was being monitored by the South African Military Health Services of the South African National Defence Force.

6. UN Secy-General spox Stephane Dujarric

The spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Stephane Dujarric on December 16 tested positive for COVID-19. Dujarric had obtained a booster dose and was completely inoculated. As per reports, he was having "very mild" COVID symptoms and remained under quarantine, adhering to the medical procedures.

7. Australian Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce

Deputy prime minister of Australia Barnaby Joyce tested positive for COVID-19 after he reached Washington after flying from London on December 8. He underwent a test and was reported to be positive after experiencing mild flu-like symptoms. While in the UK, Joyce met Dominic Raab and Grant Shapps, who was forced to self-isolate on being exposed to the virus.

8. Bridgette Macron

Bridgette Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, test positive for Covid-19 on December 24. She presented no major symptoms and underwent two subsequent tests on December 30 and 31st. On being tested negative both times, Brigitte Macron resumed normal activities.

(Image: AP/PTI/@JeanCastex/Facebook)