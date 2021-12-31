Yearender 2021: Unsung Heroes Who Worked Tirelessly To Put UN Goals Into Action

The year 2021 has witnessed a whole lot of conflict, war, health crises, humanitarian emergencies as well as climate catastrophe. While many people who have experienced such crises were lost in despair, there are a few unsung heroes who rose to the occasion and became the hope for many amid the turmoil. Some have relentlessly worked under the United Nations organisation to carry the global body's principles into action, whereas some have assisted on their free will to serve the most vulnerable section of society.

As the COVID-19 outbreak entered its second year, extraordinary people such as health workers who risked their lives to guarantee that residents of their communities survived to humanitarian workers are included in the list. Take a look at the list of five personalities who had made a mark in their domains.

Asia El-Sayeed Ali

Asia El-Sayeed Ali and her family members were forced to evacuate their house in Aden and seek refuge with relatives in Yemen. She now serves in a World Food Program (WFP)-supported health clinic, where she provides treatment to malnourished children and their mothers. As per the UN report, El-Sayeed Ali provides nutrition treatment to malnourished kids when their mother brings them.

Fezeh Rezaye

26-year-old and mother of two, Fezeh Rezaye, who is a part of a 19-strong all-female demining squad, in April, was lauded for her work to clear mines from the province of Afghanistan. She has recalled the fact that numerous individuals from her community had been hurt or lost their life by mines in Bamyan. However, the loss of seven children in the village has affected her the most, as per the UN report.

Jack Drake

As every mission can be considered to be the last for the soldiers, or 'blue helmets,' who are involved in the UN peacekeeping operations in Mali, which has been the most hazardous UN deployment in the world for several years. Trooper Jack Drake, a young British soldier, who is a driver with a military surveillance unit in northern Mali was entrusted with protecting people located in hazardous locations.

Eddie Ndopu

An award-winning South African disability activist, Eddie Ndopu suffers from spinal muscular atrophy and battles several problems on a daily basis. Ndopu addressed the United Nations and said that he has defeated his obstacles to advocate for people with disabilities all across the world. In an interview with the UN's Awake at Night podcast, he stated that poverty is both the source and the outcome of disability because the vast majority of the population with impairments live in poverty.

(Image: UN.org)

A Doctor from Afghanistan

Shortly after the Taliban seized control over the capital of Afghanistan, Dr Khali Ahmadi (change the name to protect identity) informed the UN during an exclusive interview in the month of August that he as well as other healthcare professionals have continued to work despite the nation's lack of security and safety, and urged the world community to continue to support Afghanistan. Dr Ahmadi was in Kabul to offer medical care to the tens of thousands of refugees who had fled conflict in the capital. He revealed that his entire team has served 500 individuals every day starting from 7 a.m. in the morning till midnight.

(Image: AP/ Twitter/ @WFP_Afghanistan/ Shutterstock/ Representative Image)