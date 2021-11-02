Yemen War: Two Ballistic Missiles Targeted School, Mosque In Marib, 29 Casualties Reported

Ballistic missiles which were fired by the Houthi rebels that targeted a religious school and mosque in northern Yemen, injured and took the lives of nearly 29 civilians, stated the country's administration. From the bombing in Marib province, on Sunday night, several women and children were among the victims, as per BBC. They had been displaced from the conflicted zone and were seeking refuge in a shelter. Further, the Houthis, who have been launching strong attacks to take Marib earlier this year, have yet to respond to this incident.

The Information Minister of Yemen Moammar al-Eryani wrote on Twitter about the attack on religious school by saying that the Iran-backed Houthi militants targeted the neighbourhoods in the al-Juba district, roughly 50 kilometres south of Marib, with two "Iranian-made ballistic missiles. He went on to say that the missiles hit a religious school and mosque in the al-Amoud region, which was congested with people who fled from other districts in recent weeks.

1-Again Iranian-backed Houthi militia targets residential areas in Al-Juba district, Marib, w 2 Iranian-made ballistic missiles hit mosque &Dar Al-Hadith in overcrowded area of ​​Al-Amoud &IDPs fm outside the district, resulted in death of 29 civilians, including women &children — معمر الإرياني (@ERYANIM) November 1, 2021

Furthermore, the bloodstained carpet was covered with the ripped remnants of many books, according to pictures released on the local Marib Press website, the BBC reported. Saudi-owned al-Arabiya TV later stated that nearly 39 dead individuals have been recovered from the wreckage of the damaged buildings but government authorities have not confirmed this exact number.

Another Deadly missile attack in Yemen by Houthis

Meanwhile, on October 28, Thursday, 11 persons, including women and children, have been killed when a ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthis hit their home in Marib, as per security authorities informed about the incident to the Associated Press. The family members of a major tribal leader who resided in the Al-Aumd region were among the victims of the attack.

According to the Associated Press, authorities who asked to remain anonymous because they were not permitted to inform the media said on Friday that at least 11 additional houses were damaged and 16 more people have been injured in Thursday's attack.

Following the six years of violence which has caused the death of over 100,000 individuals and led to the world's largest humanitarian catastrophe, with 20 million people in need of relief, the oil-rich province is the Yemen government's final foothold in the north. Yemen has been ripped apart by civil war ever since the Houthis seized control of the capital city, Sanaa, and parts of the country's northern region in 2014, forcing the internationally known government to flee to the south and eventually to Saudi Arabia. Moreover, in March 2015, the Saudi-led alliance, with US assistance, commenced the fight against Houthis in an effort to restore the government to power.

