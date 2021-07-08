'Young People More Vulnerable To Delta Variant Of COVID', Experts Warn As Cases Spike

The hyper-transmissible strain of the novel coronavirus , the Delta variant is believed to be more vulnerable for the younger population of Australia. Based on the recent research, epidemiologists have confirmed the severity of the latest variant and have warned younger Australians to keep themselves safe.

Recently, Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state recorded 38 new infection cases on Thursday. The NSW chief health officer, Dr Kerry Chant, revealed that 37 people are currently hospitalized. Out of 37, 14 patients are under the age of 55, of which eight of them are below 35. She confirmed that seven Covid patients currently are in intensive care in NSW-- one is aged in their 30s and one is in their 50s, while two are in their 60s and three are in their 70s.

Notably, the Delta variant is considered one of the most dangerous variants of coronavirus, estimated 55% more transmissible than the Alpha variant, which was itself around 50% more transmissible.

Delta variant in Australia

Raising the alarm bell, Health Officer Chant said, "The Delta strain is not a mild disease. It can be mild in some, but for many, it can lead to hospitalization and death, young people should now dispel the myth that this is something that only impacts on the elderly.''

Prof Cassandra Berry, a researcher of viral immunology at Murdoch University, explained the severity of Delta mutation and warned the young generation of being at a greater risk. He believes that the immune system, which protected young people from the deadly coronavirus till now, might be less effective now. He pointed out at a research result which states that 'the virus binds better to younger people’s cell receptors".

Current COVID cases in Australia

From the beginning, Australia has been less vulnerable to COVID 19 as compared to other developed countries. So far, Australia has recorded 30,900 cases, followed by 910 deaths. Meanwhile, according to the official data, around 10% of people in NSW have been fully vaccinated, while over 29% have had received their first jab.