YouTuber NikkieTutorials Comes Out As Trans Amid Pressure, Netizens All Hearts

NikkieTutorials, who is one of the biggest beauty influencers recently posted a video with a title 'I'm Coming Out', in which she shared that she is a trans woman. In the video, she explained that she has been forced to share with her viewers as she was being blackmailed by someone close to her. As soon as she shared the video many internet users united behind Nikkie and expressed their love towards her. Her fellow YouTubers such as Shane Dawson, Jeffree Star and Gabby Hanna also supported her.

Netizens call her 'iconic'

In the video, Nikkie explained that in the early years of making videos she was undergoing transition after being assigned male at birth. She further also said that she has always known that she was a woman, and began taking hormones in her early teens. After watching the video, netizens had only love to share for her and it was incredible. One internet user wrote, “Nikkie tutorials built an empire as a trans woman for 10+ years and told no one. My inspiration. ICONIC!”. Another user wrote, “Imagine trying to blackmail someone basically forcing them to come out before they were ready. Disgusting”. The user further also added, “And anyone treats Nikkie differently after this needs a punch because she is still the same person we know and love”.

Nikkie tutorials is a trans woman 🥺🥺 the lgbt community continues to win pic.twitter.com/a1bLDITXnA — Mrs Daniel Kaluuya 🏳️‍🌈 (@hoemalii) January 13, 2020

nikkie tutorials’ voice breaking everytime she said she hoped no one would think differently of her now.. whoever forced to come out its on SIGHT pic.twitter.com/kRfbjzrhc2 — 𝙚 𝙫 *𝙣 (@gyeongswn) January 13, 2020

YOU are such an inspiration and so fucking brave! Love you and I’m so proud to call you a friend 💯 https://t.co/RUBhMxNpZF — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 13, 2020

whoever blackmailed nikkie made the fatal error of underestimating the power of a fearless, proud, unapologetic female. can’t prey on shame if it doesn’t exist. we got your back ma 👊🏼 https://t.co/ERI9QSPFbV — gabbie hanna (@GabbieHanna) January 13, 2020

LOVE U SO MUCH NIKKIE 😭❤️👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/S1qCKlqTgY — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) January 13, 2020

