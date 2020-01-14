The Debate
YouTuber NikkieTutorials Comes Out As Trans Amid Pressure, Netizens All Hearts

Rest of the World News

NikkieTutorials posted a video in which she shared that she is a trans woman. Many internet users united behind Nikkie and expressed their love towards her.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
YouTuber

NikkieTutorials, who is one of the biggest beauty influencers recently posted a video with a title 'I'm Coming Out', in which she shared that she is a trans woman. In the video, she explained that she has been forced to share with her viewers as she was being blackmailed by someone close to her. As soon as she shared the video many internet users united behind Nikkie and expressed their love towards her. Her fellow YouTubers such as Shane Dawson, Jeffree Star and Gabby Hanna also supported her. 

Netizens call her 'iconic'

In the video, Nikkie explained that in the early years of making videos she was undergoing transition after being assigned male at birth. She further also said that she has always known that she was a woman, and began taking hormones in her early teens. After watching the video, netizens had only love to share for her and it was incredible. One internet user wrote, “Nikkie tutorials built an empire as a trans woman for 10+ years and told no one. My inspiration. ICONIC!”. Another user wrote, “Imagine trying to blackmail someone basically forcing them to come out before they were ready. Disgusting”. The user further also added, “And anyone treats Nikkie differently after this needs a punch because she is still the same person we know and love”. 

