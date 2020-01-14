Queen Elizabeth II 'entirely Supportive' Of Harry, Meghan's Decision

Queen Elizabeth II in a statement said that she and the royal family are 'entirely supportive' of Prince Harry and Meghan's decision of working to become financially independent and their intend to step back as 'senior members' of the Royal family. The statement released by Buckingham Palace further states that the Queen and the family members had 'very constructive discussions', however, 'final decisions' will be reached in coming days. Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles met the Queen at her Sandringham estate to address the turmoil set off by Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' announcement last to week.

The statement read, “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family”.

The statement further read, “These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days”.

A statement from Her Majesty The Queen. https://t.co/IVSyfeojqk — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 13, 2020

Earlier, before the public announcement by the Royal couple, Queen was reportedly not notified of the seismic decision. The Queen and other members of the family were said to be 'hurt' by the decision as well. According to international media reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also 'ignored' the Queen's request to delay announcing their decision. The 'crisis' meeting' between the royal households took place as Prince Harry had requested Queen to meet at her Sandringham estate.

Big announcement

The couple took to official Instagram page and stated that they intend to "work to become financially independent". The statement further read, "We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen".

They further added, "We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties".

Soon after the royal couple announced their step back from royal duties, the Madame Tussauds museum in London on January 9, removed wax figures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as well from its display of the royal family. According to the museum authorities, the two figures will be put up in a separate section.

