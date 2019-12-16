YouTuber Tries To Play Through 'Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare' As Pacifist

A YouTuber has set himself the task of completing the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the latest release in the Call Of Duty franchise by Activision in a pacifist manner. This means that the player will be trying to avoid all unnecessary killing and has set some rules for his pacifist run through Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Call of Duty the Pacifist way

Given that the game is called Modern Warfare, getting through the entire campaign with as little bloodshed is not the norm according to the YouTuber and experimental artist. While talking to local media he claimed that he had a lot of political issues with the game and he sees his pacifist run as a form of silent protest. Kent Sheely basically has three rules for himself that he tries to follow during the pacifist run.

The first being that he will try not to shoot at infantry (foot-soldiers) and vehicles during his run and the second being that as far as possible he will try to avoid hurting anyone when he is forced to use weapons and explosives. Sheely stated that his third rule is that he will try his best not to break the first two rules unless the game and story forces him too.

According to reports, Sheely has already tried the pacifist run in the 2007 version of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and now he is attempting it with the latest release which is a re-make of the 2007 version. This new release saw a return of 'Boots on the ground' for COD after its period of experimentation with Jetpacks and exo-suits in the past.

Read: Call Of Duty Mobile Sees 14.6 Crore Downloads Worldwide In October

Read: Celebrating A Decade Of 'Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2'

Steely claimed that the mission that stuck out to him the most was the one called 'All Ghillied Up', the mission was also the most challenging to play in a pacifist way because for the duration of the mission you play as a sniper specifically tasked with taking out a terrorist, in addition, there are no allies in the mission to help you and you can't progress until you kill the person who is your target.

Going back to Steely finding the game politically problematic, he said that the game actually mentions American gun manufactures and that he believes that the game is just a form of propaganda to recruit you into the American Army.

Read: Google Play Awards: Call Of Duty Receives 'Best Game' Nomination, PUBG Nowhere To Be Seen

Read: New Zombies Experience Now Live To Call Of Duty Mobile