‘Right Step, Right Name’: Father of Pahalgam Victim Lt. Vinay Narwal Hails Operation Sindoor

As Operation Sindoor, India’s precision military strike, continues to dominate headlines, the family of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, has welcomed the government’s response — even as his young widow, Himanshi Narwal, finds herself at the center of a disturbing online hate campaign.
Speaking from their home in Karnal, Vinay Narwal’s father, Rajesh Narwal, said, “The Government of India has taken the right step. They will always remember this strike. This operation was aptly named. With this action, all 26 families will get justice.” “They took our son away,” said Rajesh Narwal. “But with Operation Sindoor, they’ve heard our pain. This strike is not just military — it’s emotional justice.”
Vinay Narwal, a 26-year-old Indian Navy officer, had just gotten married and was on his honeymoon in Kashmir when terrorists opened fire on April 22. The attack, which claimed 26 lives, targeted civilians, and eyewitness accounts suggest that victims were identified by their religion before being shot.
The photograph of Himanshi Narwal, sitting in shock beside her husband’s lifeless body, went viral — capturing the pain of an entire nation. But just days later, the same woman became the target of online abuse.
Her message of restraint — at a time when reports of harassment against Kashmiri students and vendors surged across Indian cities — sparked a polarised reaction. While many praised her courage and dignity, others accused her of “betrayal,” launching an abusive hate campaign online.
The contrast between her loss and the vitriol she has received underscores the deep divisions the country is grappling with — between grief, justice, and communal anger. Meanwhile, Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the April 22 attack, is being seen by many as a turning point in India's counter-terror policy. But for families like the Narwals, justice remains deeply personal.
Published May 7th 2025, 09:19 IST