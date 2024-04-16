Riots Break Out in Sydney Post Church Stabbing Incident, As Protestors Clash With Police

Advertisement

Sydney: Riots broke out in Sydney, Australia, this evening after a priest and four other men were attacked in a church in the city’s suburb of Wakeley. The knife attack was captured on video in a livestreaming and several people came out on the streets to protest soon after. The church stabbing happened two days after the stabbing incident at the Bondi Junction mall in Sydney, in which at least six people were killed and the attacker shot down. A clash occurred between the police and the rioters on the streets of Sydney post the stabbing incident.

The man who attacked the priest and four other men at Christ the Good Shepherd Church has been arrested by the New South Wales (NSW) Police. The priest has been identified as Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel. The four other men who were stabbed have not been identified. The stabbing incident at the church occurred at 7:10 pm local time and soon after, mobs took to the streets.

Police and Rioters Clash in Sydney

In the clash between rioters and the NSW Police, some objects were thrown at the cops and police vehicles were damaged, as per the Sydney Morning Herald. It further reports that a police constable was hit with a metal object and sustained a knee injury and a chipped tooth, while another constable had a jaw injury, said the police said.

The Telegraph UK reports that a video showed a ladder being used to shatter a church window. The daily also reports that the police were allegedly forced to use tear gas when the rioters breached an obstruction constructed to stop them. The NSW Police has urged citizens to avoid the area in Sydney near the church.

Earlier, the New South Wales (NSW) Police released a statement on X about the stabbing incident.

The police statement read, “UPDATE: Police remain at the scene of an alleged stabbing at a church in Wakeley in Sydney’s southwest. About 7.10pm tonight (Monday 15 April 2024) police were called to Welcome Street, Wakeley, following reports a number of people were stabbed. Officers attached to Fairfield City Police Area Command, supported by multiple police resources from a number of commands and specialist units attended. A male was arrested and remains in police custody. The injured individuals suffered non-life threatening injuries and were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being conveyed to hospital. A large police response is underway and the public is urged to avoid the area. More information will be provided once it becomes available.”