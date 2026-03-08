'River of Fire' in Tehran As Israel strikes Oil Storage Facility in Iran's Capital | Watch

Tehran: Plumes of smoke and an apocalyptic fire was seen across Tehran's skyline after Isreal hit five key fuel depots in Iran's capital. Local reports said that the thick black smoke was seen even from neighbouring areas like Karaj. Footage from the capital posted on social media showed several columns of smoke and flames in the night sky.

As per the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company, four people, including two tanker drivers, were killed. The oil depots hit by the strikes included Shahran and Aghdasiyeh, along with a petroleum products transport center.

The videos showed fire all along the roads which residents described as a “river of fire” on the city streets. CNN reporter Frederik Pleitgen posted that it was “raining oil in Tehran” as the rainwater got mixed with oil and soot from the damaged storage facilities. A dark haze was observed over Tehran on Sunday morning. Residents also reported the smell of burning fuel in the air.

According to Iranian officials, the strikes included four storage depots and a petroleum products transport centre. The fire was later brought under control and fuel supply was briefly interrupted. However, officials confirmed that its fuel reserves were secure.

The Israeli military said that its air force struck “fuel storage facilities in Tehran” so that Iran's military can be prevented from using it.

Issuing a warning to Iran's Assembly of Experts for choosing the successor to its late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Israel said, “We warn all those who intend to participate in the successor selection meeting that we will not hesitate to target you. This is a warning!”

The US and Israel launched joint airstrikes on Iran on February 28 in a massive military operation, codenamed ‘Operation Epic Fury’ by the US and ‘Operation Roaring Lion’ by Israel.