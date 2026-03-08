'Will Relentlessly Avenge The Blood of Our Leader': Khamenei's Top Aide Warns Trump For Killing Supreme Leader | Image: Reuters/File

Tehran: In a strong statement against the United States, Iran's security chief Ali Larijani vowed that US President Donald Trump "will pay" the price for killing its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The US and Israel launched a joint operation against Iran on February 28, which kicked off a full-blown war in the Middle East.

"We will relentlessly avenge the blood of our leader and our people. Trump must pay and will pay," Larijani, who was a close aide of Khamenei, said in a post on X.

In an interview with the Iranian state television, Larijani said that Iran “won't leave Trump alone,” and accused him of miscalculating Iran’s response, adding that Trump had not expected that his actions would lead to such devastating outcome.

Larijani said that Trump must have anticipated the same outcome in Iran, as in Venezuela. Mentioning that the US President is stumped in the Middle East, Larijani said that “he's stuck.”

“We will not leave him alone. He must pay the price for what he did. He killed our leader and martyred more than 1,000 of our people. This is not a simple matter,” Larijani said.

Here's How Trump Responded

Trump said that he doesn't know Larijani and has no idea about his threats.

"I have no idea what he's talking about, who he is. I couldn't care less," Trump told CBS News, demanding an "unconditional surrender" from Tehran.

Iran's Warning to Neighbours

In another post on X, Larijani issued a strong warning against Iran's neighbours saying that they should either "prevent the US from using their territory against Iran, or we will have no choice but to do it ourselves".

"When the enemy attacks us from bases in the region, we respond - and we will continue to respond," he said.

Iran President's Apology

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday apologised for Iran’s attacks on regional Gulf countries. This came as intense Iranian fire targeted the Gulf Arab states earlier on Saturday.

"I apologize to the neighbouring countries. We have no intention of invading other countries. The temporary leadership council announced yesterday that there will be no more attacks on neighbouring countries and no missile launches, unless attacks originate from those countries against Iran," he said.

Epic Fury

The US and Israel launched joint airstrikes on Iran on February 28 in a massive military operation, codenamed ‘Operation Epic Fury’ by the US and ‘Operation Roaring Lion’ by Israel.