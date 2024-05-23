Advertisement

In a bold claim that has captivated the attention of the global scientific community, BrainBridge, a US-based startup specializing in neuroscience and biomedical engineering, announced the development of what they describe as the world's first head transplant system. According to their official website, this innovation represents “a groundbreaking device that will represent a landmark achievement in the fields of neuroscience, human engineering, and artificial intelligence.”

The announcement was accompanied by an animated video that demonstrates the proposed head transplant procedure, which has since gone viral on social media. The video showcases two highly advanced surgical robots simultaneously operating on two bodies. The animation depicts one robot carefully removing the head from one body and placing it onto another. This visually striking representation also illustrates how the robots would perform intricate surgical tasks if the technology becomes a reality.

Check out the post:

The video was shared on X with a caption that says, “BrainBridge, the first head transplant system, uses robotics and AI for head and face transplants, offering hope to those with severe conditions like stage-4 cancer and neurodegenerative diseases…”

🤖 BrainBridge, the first head transplant system, uses robotics and AI for head and face transplants, offering hope to those with severe conditions like stage-4 cancer and neurodegenerative diseases… pic.twitter.com/7qBYtdlVOo — Tansu Yegen (@TansuYegen)

BrainBridge emphasizes that their system is a “revolutionary concept for head transplant system, employing cutting-edge robotics and artificial intelligence to ensure successful head and face transplantation procedures with improved outcomes and faster recoveries.”

Shared on May 22, the video has amassed nearly nine million views, generating a mix of fascination and unease among viewers. The post has received numerous likes and comments, with many expressing their astonishment and apprehension regarding the concept.

Reactions to the video have been varied, with some users finding the idea thrilling while others expressed discomfort at the prospect of such a procedure. The animated depiction of the robots performing the transplant has sparked widespread discussion about the ethical and practical implications of head transplantation.

Here's what people had to say:

An individual wrote, "To date, there has been no surgery or therapy capable of rejoining a severed spinal cord within the same individual, let alone between different individuals."

We are almost here pic.twitter.com/wNqWUJySLH — Taylor Day (@TABYTCHI)

Just to be clear, this robot, not a human is going to be doing neurosurgery, plastic surgery, a tracheostomy, vascular surgery, anesthesia…



We don’t have a robot that can do any of those things by themselves, let alone a procedure like this, which has never been done to a human — Ukraine Battle Map (@ukraine_map)

won't it be easier and cheapest to repair spine nerves on paralysis/ injures than change the whole head? — Vanash ‼ 👾🎮 COMMISIONS OPEN (@VanashArt)