Royal Cold Shoulder: Buckingham Palace Refuses Prince Harry Accommodation During UK Visit – What’s Behind the Feud?

London: In a fresh twist highlighting the persistent strains within the British royal family, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Prince Harry will not stay at the palace during his upcoming solo visit to the UK, despite an earlier announcement from his team that he had accepted the offer.

The Duke of Sussex is scheduled to travel to London and the Midlands this week for a series of charity engagements, including events tied to the countdown for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham. He will make the trip without his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Archie and Lilibet, a decision tied to unresolved disputes over police protection.

Mixed Messages on Accommodation

Earlier today, a spokesperson for Prince Harry reportedly said that the Duke had accepted an invitation to stay at Buckingham Palace for part of his visit. However, royal sources quickly pushed back, stating that the offer was withdrawn after the Sussex team failed to formally respond by a deadline set for the end of last week, as per reports.

According to reports, Palace officials noted that accommodating the Duke requires significant staffing and logistical arrangements, which could no longer be accommodated on short notice. Harry's team described the development as "disappointing," while sources close to the Palace reportedly emphasized that the Sussexes had not confirmed acceptance in time.

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This back-and-forth adds to a pattern of logistical and communicative friction surrounding Harry's UK visits since he and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

The Broader Controversy: Security and Family Rift

The accommodation drama is the latest chapter in a long-running saga. At the heart of the matter is Prince Harry's security. As a non-working royal, he no longer receives automatic taxpayer-funded police protection in the UK. His repeated legal challenges for restored security, particularly for family visits, have been largely unsuccessful, with courts ruling that arrangements must follow standard protocols for private individuals.

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Concerns over safety reportedly prevented Meghan and the children from joining the trip, marking what would have been the family's first joint visit to Britain since 2022. King Charles III had extended an olive branch by offering royal accommodation, potentially paving the way for a private reunion with his grandchildren, but the security impasse has complicated matters.

The episode underscores deeper family divisions. Relations between Harry and the royal family, particularly with his brother Prince William, remain frosty years after the Sussexes' high-profile exit and public criticisms in interviews, the Netflix series, and Harry's memoir Spare. While King Charles has shown gestures of reconciliation, public appearances or joint events with senior royals are notably absent from Harry's itinerary.

What’s Next?

Harry is expected to focus on his charitable work, including stops related to the Invictus Games and other causes. The visit is described as low-key, with no major public royal engagements planned.