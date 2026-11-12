Rubio, Wang Yi Hold Call on Trump’s China Visit, Xi’s US Trip, Potential Trilateral Meet with Putin

Washington, DC: US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio spoke with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday (local time), with the two sides discussing US President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to China for the APEC Summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping's proposed visit to Florida for the G20 Summit and the possibility of a trilateral meeting involving Russia to advance peace and denuclearisation.

According to a statement issued by the US Department of State, the telephone conversation took place at China's request on November 11 and focused on bilateral engagement and the upcoming visits by the two leaders. "The Secretary and the Director recalled the bilateral leader-level commitment to a constructive relationship of strategic stability based on respect, fairness, and reciprocity," the US State Department said in its readout.

The two sides also agreed on the importance of meaningful leader-level conversations to advance shared objectives, including peace and denuclearisation, the statement said, adding that this could include a potential trilateral leaders' meeting with Russia. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in its separate readout, described the conversation as "positive and constructive", stating that Wang Yi and Rubio exchanged in-depth views on China-US relations and interactions between the two heads of state.

According to the Chinese readout, Wang said that Xi Jinping's visit to the United States in September had been smooth and successful, with the two leaders agreeing to enrich the understanding and substance of the new positioning of China-US relations. Wang also said the stable momentum in bilateral ties had not come easily and represented a rational choice by the two major powers based on their respective and shared interests.

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"China's policy toward the US will remain stable and consistent. China is willing to strengthen communication and cooperation with the US, properly handle differences and sensitive issues, support each other in successfully hosting the 2026 APEC Leaders' Informal Meeting and the G20 Leaders' Summit, and promote the implementation and effectiveness of the constructive strategic and stable China-US relationship," the Chinese Foreign Ministry readout stated.

The conversation comes amid preparations for Trump's upcoming visit to China for the APEC Summit and Xi's expected visit to Florida to attend the G20 Summit. The possibility of a trilateral meeting involving Trump, Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin has also emerged as part of discussions on global peace and nuclear disarmament.

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Rubio told reporters on Tuesday that efforts were underway to arrange a trilateral meeting involving the three leaders on the sidelines of the APEC Summit. Trump had also expressed willingness in October to hold discussions with Xi and Putin to explore ways to end the Russia-Ukraine war and advance global denuclearisation, even if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was not present.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said he was prepared to meet the two leaders if it could help bring an end to the conflict. "Anything I can do to end the war, whether somebody’s there or not, whatever I could do to end the war," Trump said when asked whether he would meet Xi and Putin without Zelenskyy.

He added that the proposed engagement could also provide an opportunity to pursue nuclear disarmament. "And they do want to have a meeting. That’s my suggestion, because I’m going to be over in China in November, on the denuclearisation. And if we can do denuclearisation, I will have done the world a big, big favour," Trump said.