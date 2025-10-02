Runway Scare in New York: Two Delta aircrafts Collide at LaGuardia Airport; Terrifying Video Shows Wing Torn Off

Runway Scare in New York: Two Delta aircrafts Collide at LaGuardia Airport; Video Shows Wing Torn Off | Image: X/Local Reports

Two regional jets of Delta Airlines collided while taxiing at New York City’s LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday night, leaving one aircraft with a detached wing and at least one person injured, according to reports.

The incident reportedly occurred when Delta Flight 5047, arriving from Charlotte, North Carolina, was taxiing toward its gate and was struck by Delta Flight 5155, another Endeavor Air CRJ-900 regional jet operated on behalf of Delta, which was taxiing for departure.

Source: X

Passengers onboard Flight 5047 described a sudden jolt as the other aircraft’s wing clipped the fuselage. Photos from the scene showed the nose of one plane heavily damaged and a section of a wing torn off in the impact.

Emergency services, including airport police and medical crews, quickly responded and helped the passengers disembark onto the tarmac.

Source: X

Reports stated that Delta Airlines confirmed the collision and in its statement informed that both planes were operating at low speeds at the time. The airline stated that it is cooperating with investigations and working to accommodate affected passengers.