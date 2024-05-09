Advertisement

Chicago: Weeks after an Indian student in the United States was found dead after he went missing in March this year, another Indian-origin student has gone missing.

The missing student has been identified as Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi who has been incommunicado since May 2, the Consulate General of India in Chicago informed. Hailing from Telangana, Chintakindi arrived in the US to pursue a Master's degree at Concordia University, Wisconsin.

In a post on X, the Consulate General of India in Chicago wrote, “The Consulate is deeply concerned learning that Indian student Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi is incommunicado since 2nd May. Consulate is in touch with the police and the Indian diaspora hoping to locate/reestablish contact with Rupesh.”

His family also approached Chicago police to help trace him. Meanwhile, the Chicago police issued a statement, urging people to inform them in case they locate Chintakindi. Chintakindi is said to be missing from the 4300 block of N Sheridan Road.

Hyderabad Student Found Dead in Ohio

Previously in April, a student from Hyderabad was found dead in the US state of Ohio after he went missing on March 7 this year, the Consulate General of India in New York had informed. The deceased student was identified as Mohammed Abdul Arfath. The Consulate General of India in New York had ensured a thorough probe into his death.

"Anguished to learn that Mr. Mohammed Abdul Arfath, for whom search operation was underway, was found dead in Cleveland, Ohio. Our deepest condolences to Mr Mohammed Arfath's family", the Consulate General of India in New York had said in a post on X.

Arafat arrived in the US to pursue a Master's program in IT from Cleveland University in May 2023. 10 days after he went missing, His father had alleged that they had received a phone call from an unidentified person who claimed Arafat had been kidnapped and demanded a USD 1200 ransom for his safe return.

Recently, a rise in such tragedies involving members from the Indian community has been witnessed in the US.

In a separate incident in April, Uma Satya Sai Gadde, an Indian student in Cleveland, Ohio, died and a probe is underway in the case.

Earlier this February, an Indian-origin student faced a brutal attack in Chicago. Following the attack, the Indian Consulate in Chicago stated that it was in touch with the victim, Syed Mazahir Ali, as well as his wife in India.

