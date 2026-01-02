'Rush’: Shocking Visuals From Swiss Nightclub Gutted in New Year’s Day Fire Surface | WATCH

New Delhi: The Crans-Montana resort, best known as an international ski and golf venue, morphed from a scene of revelry into the site of one of Switzerland’s worst tragedies when at least 40 people lost their lives and 115 were injured after a devastating fire ripped through the bar’s New Year celebration on Thursday.

Eyewitness recount horror

The harrowing visuals from the accident site has sent shockwaves worldwide where panic and chaos engulfed the scene in no time after the blaze. The incident left people terrified where they ran from pillar to post to save their lives and the Central European country observes five days of national mourning following the tragic incident.

One of the eyewitnesses Axel Clavier, a 16-year-old from Paris who survived the blaze, described “total chaos” inside the bar. One of his friends died and “two or three” were missing, as per news agency Associated Press.

He added, “He felt like he was suffocating and initially hid behind a table, then ran upstairs and tried to use a table to break a Plexiglas window. It fell out of its casing, allowing him to escape".

Another woman described a crowd surge as people frantically tried to escape from a basement nightclub up a narrow flight of stairs and through a narrow door.

'Horror Movie': Shocking video footage emerges

Survivors in one of the deadliest tragedies in modern Swiss history stated how people were smashing windows to escape the blaze, some gravely injured, and panicked parents rushing to the scene in cars to see whether their children were trapped inside. The young man said he saw about 20 people scrambling to get out of the smoke and flames and likened what he saw to a horror movie as he watched from across the street.

Shocking visuals from the site have emerged where in one video, a woman can be seen screaming her lungs out trying to escape the burning club in Swiss mountain resort of Crans Montana.

In another terrifying video from the bar, a woman can be seen catapulting out and trying to breathe as man breaking the door latch has surfaced.

Another video as the fire that tore through a luxury bar has emerged on social media where people can be seen saying "Rush-Rush-Rush' after witnessing the fire spreading.

Authorities rule out attack angle

Following the tragedy at Crans-Montana- one of the top venues on the World Cup circuit- authorities ruled out the question of an attack in the deadly blast and fire in the bar.

Investigators say the focus is firmly on a fire-related incident, though the exact cause remains unknown.

Witness accounts cited by French broadcaster BFMTV suggest the fire may have spread rapidly after a lit candle ignited the wooden ceiling, triggering what officials described as an “embrasement gnralis”, a sudden, violent flashover or backdraft. Swiss media initially speculated about fireworks, but police say the cause has not been established, as per reports.

Swiss Authorities Face Arduous Task

Investigators on Friday set about the painful task of identifying the burned bodies of a blaze that engulfed a crowded bar and killed around 40 people at a New Year's Eve party in the upscale Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana.

So severe were the burns suffered by the mostly young crowd of revellers in the Le Constellation bar that Swiss officials said it could take days before they name all the victims of the fire that also injured 115, many of them seriously.

Meanwhile, Embassy of India in Switzerland expressed its profound grief over the tragic fire explosion in Crans-Montana claiming several precious lives. Taking to X, they expressed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and those injured.