Kalaburagi Prison Shocker Caught On Camera: 'Royal Hospitality' Exposed; Inmates Smoke, Drink, Gamble In Premises

Kalaburagi: A viral video purportedly showing inmates indulging in smoking, consuming alcohol, and gambling inside the Kalaburagi Central Prison in Karnataka, indicating a club-like vibe inside the high-security establishment has raised serious questions into how such prohibited items are reaching the prison despite strict security arrangements.

The recent footage showing prisoners consuming high-value cigarettes and drinks, gambling in groups, comes after another such video surfaced suggesting that inmates are used to leading this ‘high-profile’ life in the jail premises, indicating large-scale irregularities in the prison.

According to some reports, a preliminary examination showed that the newspaper used during the gambling was from August 2025, which suggested that the video that has now gone viral may have been shot two to three months earlier.

Moreover, reports also indicated that one of the inmates shown in the video, Munikrishna alias Kappe from Bengaluru, was released on December 2. This has led to investigators concluding that the video was recorded some time back.

The latest video surfaced a day after RD Patil, the kingpin in the 2022 Karnataka Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam, released a video accusing Chief Superintendent R Anita of demanding a Rs 10 lakh bribe in exchange for jail facilities.

With multiple videos now circulating, allegations of multiple irregularities inside the jail premises are mounting, while the prison authorities have been accused of turning a blind eye. The videos have intensified scrutiny on the functioning of the Kalaburagi Centra Jail. Official responses from the prison authorities to these allegations are awaited.

Director General of Police Alok Kumar is expected to visit the Kalaburagi Central Jail on Saturday, January 3, in connection with the investigation into the alleged irregularities inside the prison. The DG has already constituted an inquiry team under the leadership of the Additional Director General of Prisons to conduct a detailed investigation into these incidents.

According to reports, Additional Director General of Prisons P V Anand Reddy will be visiting the Kalaburagi Central Jail on January 2 (Friday) to question officials and staff. After the inquiry is concluded, disciplinary action might be taken against the jail superintendent and all personnel related to the incident.