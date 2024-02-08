Advertisement

In a recent telephone conversation between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, the two leaders discussed the escalating situation in the Middle East, particularly focusing on the recent military actions taken by the United States and Great Britain in Yemen. The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Monday detailing the key points of the discussion.

According to the statement, both foreign ministers strongly condemned the mass strikes on Yemen, led by a coalition of countries spearheaded by the US and the UK.

"Special attention was paid to the escalation of tensions in the Middle East. The foreign ministers strongly condemned the mass strikes on the territory of Yemen undertaken by a group of countries led by the United States and Great Britain. The Ministers called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and unhindered humanitarian access to the enclave to provide urgent assistance to the affected civilian population," reads the statement.

Russia and Iran also called for a ceasefire in Gaza

According to a report from Sputnik, the ministers also called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and urged for unimpeded humanitarian access to the enclave to provide urgent assistance to the affected civilian population.

Aside from addressing the current crisis in the Middle East, Lavrov and Amirabdollahian explored the prospects of further developing contacts and coordination at all levels between Russia and Iran. The ministers emphasized their shared commitment to the fundamental principles of Russian-Iranian relations, including the unwavering respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and other principles outlined in the UN Charter. It is worth noting that Russia has violated Ukraine's sovereignty.

The telephone conversation reflects the deepening diplomatic engagement between Russia and Iran as they navigate the complexities of the Middle East region. The joint condemnation of the US and UK strikes on Yemen underscores their shared concerns about the ongoing developments and their commitment to addressing issues in line with international principles.