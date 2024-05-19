Russia and Ukraine Exchange Drone Attacks As Moscow Renews Offensive in Kyiv

Advertisement

Kyiv: Russia reportedly shot down over 60 drones and several missiles over its territory overnight into Sunday, with Ukraine claiming that it destroyed over 30 Russian drones. The warfare between Kyiv and Moscow continues as Russia's renewed offensive continues to play out in northeast region of Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Sunday morning that its air defenses shot down 57 Ukrainian drones over its southern Krasnodar region.

In the aftermath of attack, the local security officials claimed that drone debris hit an oil refinery in the Russian town of Slavyansk-on-Kuban. However, no fire or damage was reported.

Nine long-range ballistic missiles and a drone were destroyed over the Russia-occupied Crimean Peninsula , following Friday morning’s massive Ukrainian drone attack that cut off power in the city of Sevastopol.

A further three drones were shot down over the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine. According to regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov, a church roof was set on fire by falling drone debris, but there were no casualties.

In Ukraine, air force officials said air defense shot down all 37 Russian drones launched against the country overnight.

In the northeastern Kharkiv region, where Moscow recently launched a new offensive, regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said Sunday morning that one person died and 11 were wounded as a result of shelling over the previous day.

Ukrainian troops are fighting to halt Russian advances in the Kharkiv region that began late last week.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday during a visit to China that Moscow’s offensive in the Kharkiv region aims to create a buffer zone but that there are no plans to capture the city.

(With agency inputs…)