Russia and Ukraine Hold First Ceasefire Talks in Years, But No Breakthrough

Russian and Ukrainian delegations met on Friday for the first time in nearly three years to discuss the possibility of a ceasefire in the ongoing war, in a meeting held in Istanbul. Although the dialogue was seen as a breakthrough in itself, the one-hour session ended without major progress.

The Istanbul meeting followed sustained diplomatic efforts by the Trump administration to get both sides to the table. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was in Istanbul and held talks with national security advisers from the U.K., France, and Germany.

Before the ceasefire talks began, Rubio met with Ukrainian and Turkish delegations for what the State Department described as “final coordination.”

"The three delegations discussed the importance of seeking a peaceful end to the Russia-Ukraine war," said State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce. "The Secretary noted today's direct talks between Russia and Ukraine while reiterating the U.S. position that the killing needs to stop."

No Putin, no Zelensky

Neither Russian President Vladimir Putin nor Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attended the talks. Instead, Putin sent his adviser Vladimir Medinsky, while Ukraine was represented by its deputy foreign minister.

Zelensky had been preparing to meet Putin in Turkey, according to Ukrainian sources, but reportedly downgraded his representation after learning the Russian president would not attend.

Russian demands spark frustration

According to a Ukrainian diplomatic source cited in an Axios report, the Russian side made sweeping demands during the meeting, including the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from several parts of Ukraine as a precondition for a ceasefire.

The same source criticized Russia’s refusal to allow senior U.S. adviser Michael Anton to join the session, saying: "What do they have to hide from the Americans?" They added that Russia’s actions raised doubts about its seriousness in pursuing peace.

Turkish officials present

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin attended the talks, signaling Ankara's continuing role as a mediator in the conflict. However, no official joint statement was issued after the meeting.