Russia Becomes First Country to Officially Recognize Taliban Government in Afghanistan

Russia has officially recognized the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan | Image: X

Moscow: In a significant diplomatic move, Russia has officially accepted the credentials of the new Afghan ambassador appointed by the Taliban, effectively becoming the first country to recognize the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan since it took power in 2021.

The recognition was confirmed during a meeting between Russian Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov and Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul.

Zhirnov conveyed Moscow’s decision to recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and described it as a “historic step” toward deepening bilateral ties.

The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted the announcement on its official X account, along with a photo of the high-level meeting.

In response, Muttaqi welcomed the move, calling it the beginning of a “new phase of positive relations, mutual respect, and constructive engagement.” He also expressed hope that this decision would set a precedent for other countries to follow.

The recognition follows the arrival of Gul Hassan, a former Taliban consul in Pakistan, in Moscow earlier this week. Hassan will serve as Afghanistan’s new ambassador to Russia, making him the first top envoy appointed by the Taliban to assume duties in the Russian capital.

While a few countries including China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have allowed Taliban-appointed diplomats to operate on their soil, none had granted official recognition to the Taliban government until now.

Russia has gradually shifted its position toward the Taliban in recent years. In April 2024, Moscow removed the Taliban from its list of banned terrorist organizations, a significant step toward normalization. Back in 2022, it had already accepted a Taliban-appointed chargé d’affaires, signaling the early stages of engagement.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that formal recognition would boost bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade, regional stability, and humanitarian assistance. “This act of recognition will stimulate productive bilateral cooperation across various sectors,” the ministry noted.